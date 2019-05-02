Refurbished Resorts World Langkawi is set to offer holidaymakers an unparalleled experience

The upgraded Resorts World Langkawi boasts 211 beautifully-appointed rooms to offer holidaymakers an unparalleled experience. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — With its lush greenery, turquoise sea, majestic boulders reaching skywards, yawning caves and adventures for all ages, Langkawi is truly a precious jewel in the northern-most corner of the Malayan Peninsula.

Over the years, an ever-growing number of luxurious hotels and resorts have opened their doors in the island to offer indulgence from the moment you set foot inside their grounds to the minute you check out.

However, there are only very few resorts that offer a little something extra – a chance to bask in the beauty of the nature in ultimate privacy.

Combining comfort and serenity with an eco-leisure experience, the newly-refurbished Resorts World Langkawi (RWL) is all set to offer discerning holidaymakers a naturally relaxing experience with tranquility.

Tucked away in a secluded peninsula in the southwest of the island – a mere 25-minute drive away from Langkawi International Airport – the resort is designed with low-slung Mediterranean-inspired architecture and scenic waterboard boardwalk that is bathed in sunlight from dawn till dusk.

Within walking distance is also the dock where international cruise ships stop for a day or two for their travellers to visit Langkawi.

The Premier Seaview rooms can comfortably house up to four people. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

The Comfort

While the resort offers and eco-leisure experience, there’s no compromise on luxury as each room is equipped with contemporary amenities to create a perfect retreat within natural surroundings.

The resort features 211 guest rooms and suites, all of which are adorned in sandy tones and blue trimmings that echoes the shades of the beach.

With rooms either facing lush greenery or the blue expanse of the Andaman Sea, guests may choose from Standard, Standard Seaview, Premier and Premier Seaview rooms.

Each accommodation option is beautifully-appointed to lull guests into a state of relaxation throughout their stay.

Among the room facilities are LCD television and satellite TV programmes, individually controlled air conditioning, Internet access, mini fridge, tea and coffee making facilities, iron and ironing board, hair dryer and basic toiletries.

The signature Suite is the best bet for those travelling with the family or a big group. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

On top of that, most of the rooms come with a balcony that is the perfect place to get some fresh air and watch the sun set for another day.

The resort also takes pride in its extra spacious Signature and Presidential Suites which is the best bet for those travelling with the family or a big group.

The Flavours

What’s a holiday without great food?

RWL gives guest variety of dining options where they’ll find everything from local favourites to international delicacies as well as Italian cuisine on offer.

Because the setting always enhances a dining experience, the resort’s dining outlets and bars possesses unique décor and view that set the mood for dining in comfort.

The Seagull Coffeehouse is designed to resemble a cheery warung (Malay stall) and is famous for variety of local and international delicacies. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

You can choose to dine at the resort’s all-day cheery warung-inspired dining outlet Seagull Coffeehouse, overlooking the Straits of Malacca, for a hearty breakfast and all-day favourites such as Oxtail Asam Pedas, Gulai Ikan Goreng Kunyit and Nasi Goreng Kampung.

Alternatively, if you fancy getting closer to the sea breeze, Zest Boardwalk with its al-fresco setting might be the perfect place for a lunchtime break under shady parasols or an intimate dinner by candlelight.

Zest Boardwalk can be transformed into a lively BBQ buffer dinner setting for special occasions. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

For special occasions, Zest can also be transformed into a lively BBQ buffet dinner setting – cooking up freshly grilled seafood and meats to tantalise all taste buds.

The resort has recently opened a millennial-friendly Italian restaurant, which offers freshly-baked pizzas such as Marinara, Margherita, Pepperoni Del Popolo and Cherry Stone Calm.

Beyond pizza, the outlet also whips up authentic pasta dishes like Spaghetti Pomodoro, Spaghetti Meatballs and Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Seafood.

Salt Shack Sports Bar serves a range of wines, beers, in-house cocktails and mocktails. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

However, if you’re looking for a place to unwind after a long day of sight-seeing and fun-filled activities, the resort’s newly-opened Salt Shack Sports Bar next to the infinity pool could be the answer.

The bar serves a range of wines, beers, in-house cocktails and mocktails whipped up by skilled mixologists.

The Adventure

If you are wondering what there is to do at the resort, rest assured that there are numerous recreational sports and activities, including jet-skiing, scuba diving, canoeing, snorkelling and deep-sea fishing to keep guests busy throughout their stays.

Hop onto the sunset cruise to watch the evening fades from burnt shades of orange into an inky black sky. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

Those inspired by the pristine surroundings can also go on an island-hopping adventure or a mangrove-and-cave tour of Langkawi’s Unesco Global Geopark, gazetted as a preservation of 550 million years of geology and history by Unesco in 2001.

The resort features an infinity pool overlooking the Andaman Sea. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

For something incredibly memorable, RWL also offers a special Sunset Cruise, where guests will get to watch the evening fades from burnt shades of orange into an inky black sky, while tucking into a hearty BBQ dinner prepared on the yacht.

At the hotel, take a dip in the infinity swimming pool overlooking the Andaman Sea or simply laze on a sun lounger by the poolside and sip on a refreshing cold drink.

Those who prefer to sweat it out with a quick workout can head to the resort’s fully-equipped gymnasium near the pool.

The resort also features an indoor games room offering recreational activities such as pool table, table tennis and foosball. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

There’s also indoor Salt Shack games room available besides the pool, offering activities such as a pool table, table tennis and foosball.

The Spa

Having had the chance to experience the goodness of the foot reflexology as part of the recent three-day expedition to the resort, I dare say that the resort’s five-star Taman Sari Royal Heritage Spa does its part to bring guests a full state of relaxation through their various spa treatments.

The resort’s Taman Sari Royal Heritage Spa offers traditional holistic treatments to help guests attain a vibrant state of bliss. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Langkawi

Offering traditional holistic treatments like Royal Javanese massages and Malay beauty treatments, each spa session is designed to help guests attain a vibrant state of bliss.