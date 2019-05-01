Keanu Reeves, the new face of Saint Laurent

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent. — Picture courtesy of Saint Laurent/Instagram

NEW YORK, May 1 — Saint Laurent caused a sensation when it revealed the face of its fall-winter 2019 collection — none other than Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. The Matrix and John Wick star posed for black-and-white pictures wearing two different Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent looks.

For the last few seasons Saint Laurent has surrounded itself with famous faces to immortalise its men’s and women’s collections. After choosing Travis Scott for the spring-summer 2019 season, it’s Reeves’ turn to lend his features to the French fashion house’s fall-winter 2019 menswear collection.

The announcement was made on social media by Saint Laurent and its artistic director Anthony Vaccarello. The first of two black-and-white images by David Sims showed the actor modelling a striped blazer, dark shirt and aviator sunglasses, while the second had Reeves in jeans and a leather jacket.

The successful Hollywood actor, with a series of movies under his belt over the last few decades, has most notably starred in the Matrix trilogy, Point Break, Speed, Constantine and the John Wick saga. — AFP-Relaxnews