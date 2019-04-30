Malay Mail

Malaysian ‘angel’, good Samaritans come to aid of US teen who lost debit card at KLIA

By Joe Lee

American activist Werleman tweeted praise for the country and its treatment of Rohingya Muslims earlier this month when he returned to Malaysia. — Picture via Twitter/cjwerleman
PETALING JAYA, April 30 — An American columnist was taken aback by the sheer kindness of strangers after his daughter was stuck in KLIA without any cash after losing her debit card.

CJ Werleman tweeted out about how his 18-year-old daughter lost her debit card, with no cash for a meal or a drink at KLIA on a 12-hour layover, late last evening.

Adding that he and his wife were trying to figure out how to wire funds so she could have a meal, they were struck speechless when along came an ‘angel’ in the form of an elderly Muslim man and his family, who handed two bars of chocolate, grapes, a bottle of water as well as RM50.

He shared his daughter’s message on WhatsApp on his Twitter account, which has since been retweeted more than 3,500 times, and liked more than 6,500 times.

 

 

 

 

Werleman, who is also a social activist against Islamophobia, tweeted an update about two hours ago, saying that his daughter slept in her sarong at the airport, before continuing her journey.

Werleman, whose daughter has arrived in Australia at press time, also thanked “the dozens of Malaysians who offered to bring her a meal.”

Werleman had tweeted on his “first return visit to Malaysia in five years”, earlier this month, adding he was, “encouraged by how well the Government is managing and providing care for Rohingya Muslim refugees, especially given a new wave of boats are on their way here.”

 

