Malaysian ‘angel’, good Samaritans come to aid of US teen who lost debit card at KLIA

American activist Werleman tweeted praise for the country and its treatment of Rohingya Muslims earlier this month when he returned to Malaysia. — Picture via Twitter/cjwerleman

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — An American columnist was taken aback by the sheer kindness of strangers after his daughter was stuck in KLIA without any cash after losing her debit card.

CJ Werleman tweeted out about how his 18-year-old daughter lost her debit card, with no cash for a meal or a drink at KLIA on a 12-hour layover, late last evening.

Adding that he and his wife were trying to figure out how to wire funds so she could have a meal, they were struck speechless when along came an ‘angel’ in the form of an elderly Muslim man and his family, who handed two bars of chocolate, grapes, a bottle of water as well as RM50.

He shared his daughter’s message on WhatsApp on his Twitter account, which has since been retweeted more than 3,500 times, and liked more than 6,500 times.

Ok, so my 18 year old daughter is at Kuala Lumpur airport terminal - waiting for her connecting flight to see me.



She has a 12 hour lay over, but moments ago she lost her only debit card, so has no money for a meal or drink.



But then this kind Muslim man came along.... pic.twitter.com/VgOvKJBtAg — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 29, 2019

I'm without words!



My wife and I have spent past couple hours figuring out how to wire her some funds, so she have dinner and be comfortable etc.



We tried Western Union. Takes two days. Tried Apple Pay. Doesn't take Australian bank cards.



But then came along this angel 🙏 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 29, 2019

Werleman, who is also a social activist against Islamophobia, tweeted an update about two hours ago, saying that his daughter slept in her sarong at the airport, before continuing her journey.

Werleman, whose daughter has arrived in Australia at press time, also thanked “the dozens of Malaysians who offered to bring her a meal.”

Werleman had tweeted on his “first return visit to Malaysia in five years”, earlier this month, adding he was, “encouraged by how well the Government is managing and providing care for Rohingya Muslim refugees, especially given a new wave of boats are on their way here.”