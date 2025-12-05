RANAU, Dec 5 — Three people were involved in a collision between a van and a Health Ministry ambulance near SK Kundasang along the Ranau–Kundasang road this morning.

Firefighters said the ambulance driver was unhurt, while the patient in the ambulance was freed by rescuers and taken to the hospital in an EMRS vehicle.

They added that the van driver, a 39-year-old Malaysian man who was trapped in his seat, was successfully extricated but later handed over to police after acting aggressively towards the rescue team. — Daily Express