Neymar and Diesel are cooking up a fragrance

PARIS, April 26 — Football legend Neymar Jr is making a move on the fragrance industry.

The athlete took to Instagram to share the good news with his 114million followers, saying: “I’m really proud to announce my first fragrance co-creation with @dieselfragrances.”

Meanwhile, the L’Oréal Luxe brand Diesel teased: “Co-creating a fragrance with an icon can only give rise to an iconic fragrance. Stay tuned!”

“Neymar is an inspiration in the world of soccer,” Guillaume de Lesquen, global president, designer brands fragrances at L’Oréal Luxe, told WWD. “He is a genius, an artist, a magician. He has a very strong personality, a very strong style that inspires a lot of young people all over the world.”

Details of the fragrance are being kept under wraps, but Neymar told WWD in an interview that the new scent had to be a “daring” one. “I wanted a fragrance that would be both fresh and elegant, something that could give me energy and confidence in every moment of my life,” he clarified.

The sportsman is the latest major celebrity to get involved in the fragrance industry, which is proving to be big business for stars. Earlier this month, Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer unveiled ‘Henry Rose,’ a new line of scents that aims to be completely transparent about its ingredients, while fashion designer Victoria Beckham has also hinted that she has plans to launch a perfume. Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have all been enjoying success in the industry for some time now. — AFP-Relaxnews