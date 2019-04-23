United Voice: A place that helps differently-abled Malaysian artists find themselves

Clement Ooi (left) and Nurulakhmal Abdul Rahman pose with their paintings at the United Voice centre in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — Art can be a powerful medium when it comes to expressing the unsaid.

Even more so for individuals who have difficulty communicating with others.

One such example is Clement Ooi, an artist with autism who has found a way to channel his inner world through painting.

Under the guidance of United Voice (UV), a society aimed at empowering people with disabilities, Clement is able to hone his artistic skills and showcase his individuality through his work.

He takes around three weeks to finish a single painting, many of them showing flowers with the finest of details set against a vibrant backdrop of colour.

His father Ooi Bwe Lam told Malay Mail that UV has given his son a much-needed platform to develop his talent and become more confident to do things on his own.

“We needed a place where Clement could be comfortable while learning to take some responsibility at the same time,” said Bwe Lam.

“He really grew up and matured as a person here at UV.”

He added that Clement used to be extremely shy prior to joining the society and that taking part in their activities has helped the 30-year-old achieve a certain degree of independence.

“Before he joined UV, Clement was very timid. He couldn’t even go out and buy things himself.

“Now at least, he can go out to makan on his own and shop for stuff that he likes.”

Nurul, who has learning disabilities and emotional difficulties, has gained a lot by learning how to express herself through art. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Delving into art has been equally beneficial for Nurulakhmal Abdul Rahman, fondly known as Nurul, who is a fellow artist alongside Clement at UV.

Her mother Wairah Marzuki is grateful for the sense of community UV has offered her and her daughter.

“United Voice is great because it’s part of a centre that allows special needs individuals to meet with another,” she told Malay Mail.

“They may not fully understand why they’re here, but there’s a feeling of friendship and being wanted by their peers.”

Having a good support system in place has definitely helped Nurul to flourish as a painter, allowing her to score accolades for her work including winning the grand prize at the MRCB Art Awards 2008 in the open category for people with disabilities and the mentally challenged.

The 27-year-old artist frequently draws inspiration from nature and her travels, with one of her works being inspired by a visit to the Melaka Straits Mosque.

The gallery at United Voice’s centre in Petaling Jaya is filled with artwork done by its members. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Wairah hopes that with the right exposure, her daughter’s passion for art can soon turn into a viable career.

“Through art, she can do a creative activity that results in a product which she can then exhibit and hopefully sell,” she said.

Both Clement and Nurul’s works are currently exhibited at UV’s gallery in Petaling Jaya where it has attracted the attention of both local and international art buyers.

By promoting self-advocacy and helping members find suitable work, UV actively encourages people with disabilities to take charge of their lives and make independent choices that will determine the direction of their lives.

To realise that vision, the organisation has set up a social enterprise called I’m Possible where employees produce arts and crafts along with baked goods which are then sold to the public.

The experience has been a valuable lesson for Wendy Yeong who first joined UV in 2005 as a member and is now an I’m Possible project supervisor in the bakery division.

Wendy Yeong poses with some of the baked goods in United Voice’s kitchen. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Yeong said that learning to speak up for herself has helped her to face life’s challenges with a greater sense of confidence and security.

“At the beginning, I didn’t know anything about self-advocacy. Since I joined UV, I’ve learned how to say ‘no’ to things I can’t do,” she added.

“I used to have employers who gave me more work than I could handle and I didn’t know how to turn them down because I was scared they would get angry.”

“Since I joined UV, I feel like I can speak up and seek advice from my colleagues whenever I have a problem.”

The society is now in the midst of preparing for an art exhibition in Kuala Lumpur that is slated to take place in September this year.

To find out more about UV’s work and projects, visit their official website.