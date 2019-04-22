Lingerie label 6IXTY8IGHT is opening its first Malaysian store at Sunway Pyramid

Fashion and lingerie label 6IXTY8IGHT will open its first store in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall on May 18, 2019. — Picture courtesy of 6IXTY8IGHT

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Heads up ladies, international fashion lingerie label 6IXTY8IGHT is set to open its doors in Malaysia soon at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall.

Launched in 2002, the Hong Kong brand is well-known for its fun and casual lingerie, homewear and apparel for young women at pocket-friendly prices, designed specifically for the Asian female figure.

And as one of Asia’s fastest growing fashion brands with more than 160 stores across Hong Kong, China, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore, the first Malaysian store will span 4,500 square feet and feature its signature pink hue store design that celebrates the spirit of the 6IXTY8IGHT girl: Playful, cheeky and cool.

With new products introduced every other week, you can look forward to a full range of 6IXTY8IGHT lingerie, loungewear, nightwear, clothing and accessories at the store.

To celebrate the opening of 6IXTY8IGHT’s store at Sunway Pyramid (LG1.05) on May 18 at 12pm, there will be some specials to look forward to: The first 100 shoppers in line will each receive a RM168 gift card.

During the launch, 6IXTY8IGHT will also be giving out 3,000 free panties and to walk away with this complimentary gift, you’ll just need to follow 6IXTY8IGHT on Instagram (@6IXTY8IGHT68). Do note that the redemption period is from May 18 to 20, while stocks last, and is limited to one redemption per person. So don’t forget to mark your calendars if you want to score some freebies.