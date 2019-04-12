Media agency Universal McCann wins Grand Prix at MDA d Awards

KFC–Optimisation on Steroids campaign team from Universal McCann accepting the Grand Prix Award from Eileen Ooi, d Awards 2019 Organising Chairperson (2nd right) and Serm Teck Choon, MDA President (far right). — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Digital Association

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — The third Malaysian Digital Association (MDA) d Awards returned with the largest pool of 14 winners from a total of 203 entries.

The d Awards is Malaysia’s only digital media and advertising award that recognises agencies, publishers and developers for their innovation in developing digital products that resonate with consumers as well as digital marketing campaigns that redefines consumer perception.

This year saw a 45 per cent increase from last year’s entries and 68 finalists were shortlisted from 38 participating agencies and publishers.

New categories Best Tech Developer, Best Digital Publisher of the Year and Best Use of Digital Innovation (Non-Profit/Pro-Bono) Campaign work were also included.

The winners were announced on March 29 at Ruyi & Lyn Restaurant in Bangsar Shopping Centre with an attendance of 450.

“The increase in the number of entries and participating companies for this year indicates the growing importance that industry players place in increasing the standards of their works as well as the prominence of the industry event itself,” said d Awards 2019 organising chairman Eileen Ooi.

“This may be the third edition of the revitalised d Awards but we are nonetheless cognizant of its emergence as the premier awards in the country. I thank everyone in Organising Committee for his or her dedication and diligence in ensuring the event’s continued pre-eminence.”

Ooi, who is also PHD Malaysia managing director, extended her gratitude to sponsors, judges, agencies, publishers, marketers, technologists and developers for making the awards a success.

“This year’s event has succeeded recognising talents, brands and publishers that embrace and use technologies in the space of digital marketing to produce innovative works in designing and execution of campaigns, and developing digital products,” said MDA president and CtrlShift Malaysia country head Serm Teck Choon.

“d Awards has adopted a holistic approach that includes not just a glitzy awards ceremony but also efforts to educate and empower event participants and industry players on how to create great digital products and execute effective marketing campaigns.”

The Grand Prix was awarded to Universal McCann for KFC Optimisation on Steroids which also took home the Digital Impact of the Year award.

Magnus Games Studio co-founder Gan Hak Chian was named Digital Person of the Year, HyperLab was declared Best Tech Developer and Media Prima Bhd was declared Best Digital Publisher of the Year.

Founded in 2009, MDA is a representative body made up of online publishers, advertising agencies, creative agencies and digital service providers. Since its inception, it has been a key voice in shaping the Malaysian digital industry.

