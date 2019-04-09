Beauty influencer Adelaine Morin lands collaboration with Tarte

YouTube star Adelaine Morin has teamed up with Tarte Cosmetics to create the Tarte X Adelaine Morin ‘Eye & Cheek Palette’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 9 — Adelaine Morin has become the latest beauty influencer to land a major makeup collaboration.

The YouTube star has teamed up with Tarte Cosmetics to create the Tarte X Adelaine Morin “Eye & Cheek Palette”, a limited-edition palette featuring nine eyeshadows, a highlighter and a blusher.

“I have so much to say about her, I literally went to makeup and skincare college to be educated and make the best palette I can for my Adelangels,” the influencer told her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. “I hope you love the names, the 9 eyeshadow shades (What I've been wearing the past 6 months), the highlight, blush, the SMELL, the packaging, everything was perfected to a T!”

The palette features a mixture of summery, fruity hues ranging from lavender to yellow, all of which have been designed to blend easily. The playful names promote female empowerment and positivity, with examples including “Girls Supporting Girls”, “Boss Lady” and “Beautiful, Magical, Wonderful”.

Morin, who counts 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, is the latest in a string of beauty influencers to land her own makeup deal. Earlier this year, Marc Jacobs Beauty snapped up the influencer Nikkie de Jager (better known as “Nikkie Tutorials”) as its first-ever Global Artistry Advisor — a role that will see her collaborate with the brand on digital strategies and content — while brands such as MAC, E.l.f Cosmetics, Lancome and Too Faced have all launched collections created alongside online stars over the course of the past year. — AFP-Relaxnews