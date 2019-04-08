In Ipoh, the knives are out to give you a massage

Wong Mun Yee massaging her customer using the knifes at her massage centre at Jalan Bandar Timah, Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 8 — Running a knife on any part of the body could leave you injured.

But not when done by Wong Mun Yee.

The 29-year-old masseur uses knives to massage and the technique is said to ease body aches.

“Nothing to be afraid from the knives. They are not sharp like the normal knives we use to cut things in the kitchen,” she told Malay Mail.

“It’s specially made for massage and the edges are blunt.”

Wong, who is fondly known as Perak Wong among her customers, said that knife massage was suitable for those who were stressed; had insomnia, blood flow problems and muscle aches.

“The knives are made of metal and by hitting the acupuncture points on the body, it helps the blood flow.

“It also creates a balance in the body’s cells to generate electricity and the energy flow at the seven main energy centers in the human body.”

Wong, who is the first in Perak to offer the knife massage, said that it was suitable for back, shoulder, leg, hand and head massage.

The Ipoh-born said that she learned the therapy at the age of 21 when she was in Taiwan and studying for a movie making course.

“Studying took a heavy toll on me. I could not sleep and I often had body ache. I consulted doctors and took modern medication, but it did not help.

“One of my lecturers suggested I try this knife massage and after going for the therapy, my pain was completely gone. That’s when I decided to learn about the massage.”

Wong, who has been practicing the massage for eight years, has treated about 2,000 customers.

She also teaches the technique to those who want to learn anout it.

Wong said the technique was first used by the Chinese monks in temples in China, but was later acquired by the Japanese.

“The Taiwanese who went to Japan learned about the technique and brought it back to their country.

“Now, the massage is widely practiced all over Taiwan.”

Wong’s centre is located at the No. 82, Jalan Bandar Timah and opens daily from 10am to 7pm.

Those who want to try this type of massage can call Wong at 010-829 5993 to make an appointment.