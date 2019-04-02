Hours of crate-digging and performances await vinyl lovers at Disqovr x Musika

Thousands of music-related items will be on sale at the event. — Photo courtesy of FWD

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — Malaysian music fans, it’s time to mark your calendars!

Disqovr x Musika will be back on April 6 to coincide with the upcoming Record Store Day, bringing all forms of music memorabilia and performances to The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya.

Vinyl addicts can look forward to hours of crate-digging with items such as CDs, cassettes, posters, and turntable equipment on sale courtesy of independent record shops like Teenage Head Records, Sputnik Records, indie vendors and private collectors.

The event space will also be transformed with art displays and lounge areas perfect for socialising with fellow music enthusiasts.

Nurul Jannah, one of the founders of Musika which was established in 2016, said that Disqovr x Musika has become more than just a music-hunting event.

“It also serves as a community gathering of music lovers. It’s a rare time when music sellers and music buyers can get to mingle, hang out, and share a coffee or two,” she added in a press release.

“The venue itself is a conducive space with deejay booths, a mini band stage, and an exhibition area giving music-related activities prominence at Musika.”

Turntable equipment and supplies will also be on offer during the event. — Photo courtesy of FWD

While vinyl records, CDs, and cassette tapes will offer a blast from the past, the event also promises contemporary treats with live performances from several Malaysian indie bands including Pastel Lite, Son of a Policeman, Disko Santan and Spinning Cupid’s Bow.

Zaid Omar from independent label Payola Records touched on how Disqovr x Musika is one example of how a love for music can forge strong ties in any group.

“(Musika) shows that community can help community grow. It reflects the social and cultural phenomenon of listening to, collecting and sharing the love for vinyl records, CDs and cassettes,” he said.

Payola Records recently joined hands with Musika to release indie band Telebury’s album on cassette for the first time and will have limited edition cassette releases from Pastel Lite, The Impatient Sisters, Stellar Dreams, and Ferns for sale at the event as well.

Disqovr x Musika is supported by Fred Perry and FWD.

The event is reserved for those aged 18 and above and admission is free of charge.

For more information, visit Musika’s Facebook and Instagram.