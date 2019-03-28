Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta is back

Hot air balloons soar in the skies above Putrajaya during the International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta March 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Hot air balloons in a splendid variety of colours and shapes — like a clown head, elephant, octopus, bear and heart — in the sky over Presint 2 signified the launch of the four-day 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2019 today.

Media members were taken up in the balloons as part of the ceremony which also celebrated the event’s return to the federal administrative capital after a two-year absence.

While entry to #MYBALLOONFIESTA is free, more options are available for ticket-holders who want to partake of the fun array of activities till March 31 like flights, rides, access to inflatable bouncers and even a gourmet buffet breakfast.

Hot air balloons take flight during the International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Putrajaya March 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“The Night Glow event with fireworks, where hot air balloons will light up in sync with music, is back this year,” Putrajaya Corporation president (PPj) president, Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, told reporters, adding that a turnout of more than 200,000 people is expected.

Some 14 countries like Spain, Slovakia, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Belgium, the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea and Taiwan are participating with 20 hot air balloons and their pilots.

Ticket price starts from RM15, with more details available here. — Bernama