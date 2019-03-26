Pharrell Williams dreams up capsule collection with Chanel

Pharrell Williams has teamed up with Chanel to create a capsule collection of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 26 — Having built up a close relationship with the French fashion giant over a period of years, American musician and producer Pharrell Williams has now co-designed a capsule collection with the brand, reports Women’s Wear Daily yesterday. The man who penned the mega-successful Happy will also star in the advertising campaign for this collaboration.

The relationship between Williams and Chanel has grown ever stronger in recent years. The American songwriter and record producer has done some catwalk modelling for the French fashion house, he has been the face of its Gabrielle bag, and he was involved in designing a pair of the brand’s sneakers in 2017. This partnership has now been taken to another level with yesterday’s launch of a capsule collection which will hit stores in early April.

The Chanel-Pharrell collection consists of some 40 items, a dozen of which are ready-to-wear pieces that combine Chanel’s signature motifs with the American rapper’s urban vibe. There are pieces that are borrowed from a man’s wardrobe, as is a long-standing tradition at the fashion house.

The collection consists of short and long dresses, t-shirts in a range of colours, jewellery, sunglasses, leather goods, and a selection of shoes including sneakers and mules.

The fruits of this collaboration can be seen in a short film starring Pharrell Williams alongside a bevy of high-profile models (Soo Joo Park, Yoon Young Bae, Adesuwa Aighewi, Alton Mason and Anok Yai). They take off on a road trip together after dark dressed in pieces from the collection.

The Chanel-Pharrell collection will be available in a selection of Chanel stores around the world from April 4. — AFP-Relaxnews