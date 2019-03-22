Five challenges young Malaysians face with home ownership

For many young Malaysians, the road to owning a home is ridden with speed bumps. — Pexels pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Most would agree that you truly reach adulthood the moment you own your own property.

Just like any other major milestone in life, getting there comes with its own set of challenges that many young Malaysians have to overcome before they can successfully purchase a home.



Here are five hurdles Malaysian millennials might encounter on the path towards home ownership:



Worrying about making the wrong choice, when is the ‘right’ time to buy?



Purchasing a home can be a major decision that many Malaysian youths feel overwhelmed by. — Pexels pic Making the decision to buy a piece of property is a huge step that young locals aren’t quite brave enough to take yet.



Social news website SAYS’ 2019 Malaysian Home Survey among 8,568 Malaysians reports that one in five respondents had “(worries) about making the wrong decision”, especially since home ownership requires a hefty financial investment.



Unsure about loan application and loan rejections.



Do you have enough saved up for a home in the future? — Pexels pic A difficult loan approval process is a huge factor that dampens many Malaysians’ prospects of owning a home.



PropertyGuru’s Consumer Sentiment Survey in 2017 states that 33 per cent of Malaysians reported a tough approval process for bank loan applications which presents a major roadblock on the path to home ownership.



Starter salaries, not enough money saved for a downpayment.



The average Malaysian needs to plan carefully if they want to own a house with their current salary. — Reuters pic The thought of dealing with a mortgage on the salary of a fresh graduate is making many millenials think twice about owning a house.



The Employee's Provident Fund statement in 2016 had said that 89 per cent of the working population in Malaysia earn less than RM5,000 monthly, making home ownership especially challenging.



Most millenials wouldn’t believe that they could own a house with that salary.



Renting or owning?



It’s not easy maintaining a modern lifestyle when you’ve got a mortgage weighing on your shoulders. — Unsplash pic The hefty financial commitment to owning a home means young Malaysians will have to make some lifestyle changes if they want to stay afloat while having a house to their name.



This might mean foregoing luxuries such as weekend brunches and holidays overseas which have become staples for the modern generation.



Hence, a monthly instalment replacing these pleasures is the reason 33% of Malaysians in SAYS’ survey are saying ‘no’ to home ownership.



Lack of awareness on housing deals and promotions.



Housing deals and offers don’t seem to be showing up on the radars of young Malaysians. — Unsplash pic While initiatives are in place to help young potential homeowners, many do not even know about the resources available to them that can ease the burden of property ownership.



A shocking 65 per cent of Malaysians in SAYS’ survey said that they had no clue about current housing offers and promotions.



This means that many young adults are currently unequipped with knowledge about navigating the property market.



In light of this, property developers EcoWorld have launched HOPE (Home Ownership Programme with EcoWorld), a comprehensive solution that promises to aid young Malaysians in their journey towards owning their dream home.

HOPE aims to make the dream of home ownership a full-fledged reality for millennials with the STAY2OWN (S2O) and HELP2OWN (H2O) programmes.

S2O will allow those wanting to stay in an EcoWorld project to rent their ideal home first with the confidence that they can become homeowners in the future.

A low monthly payment similar to the market rental rate also makes it particularly attractive for first-time homebuyers.



The option to rent first before buying also gives customers ample time to get their finances in order before committing to a new mortgage.



To top it all off, the rental savings will be used to offset part of the purchase price of the home, making it even more affordable for young Malaysians.



The H2O had successfully helped approximately 1,800 young homeowners and upgraders own their choice EcoWorld home last year and you can be one of them too! For more information on owning your dream home, visit EcoWorld’s website (https://ecoworld.my/hope/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EcoWorldGroup/).



* This article is brought to you by EcoWorld.