Man hands out pulut kuning to celebrate castration of pet cats

Khairul Faizi Dalaiil ushered in a new stage of life for his pets with great fanfare. — Picture from Twitter/NiniNell

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Cat lover Khairul Faizi Dalaiil chose an unconventional way to celebrate the neutering of his beloved pets.

The 32-year-old prepared a delicious spread of pulut kuning and quail egg rendang to mark a new chapter in the cats’ lives as “permanent bachelors”.

A tweet showing a crate full of plastic containers with stickers that read “Neutering Thanksgiving Ceremony” caught fire on social media with more than 25,000 retweets to date.

Khairul told Malay portal mStar that it was always a family tradition to hand out pulut kuning to relatives and friends, even if it wasn’t a special occasion.

“Before this, I would always bring and share pulut kuning with my colleagues in the office, but coincidentally my cats were neutered so that’s why I put the ‘Neutering Thanksgiving Ceremony’ sticker to give it a creative touch,” he was quoted as saying.

The nine-month-old kittens were neutered last weekend. — Picture from Instagram/jupiter_loves_venus

The three felines in question are Achilles, Atlas, and Arez, and they live together with Khairul’s two older cats named Jupiter and Venus.

In fact, Venus is actually the mother of the nine-month-old trio of kittens and Khairul has been documenting their adventures growing up on an Instagram account dedicated to his furry friends.

Being a responsible pet owner is an issue close to Khairul’s heart who has loved cats since he was a young boy.

He said he chose to neuter his kittens to preserve their wellbeing and prevent a situation where he would end up with too many cats to care for.

mStar reported that he keeps a stash of cat food in his car so that he could help feed any strays he might come across.

“I really respect cats. Even with stray cats, I will make sure to give them some food and put it on a paper plate or at least on top of some newspaper,” said Khairul.

Khairul’s two older British Shorthair cats Jupiter and Venus lounging around the house. — Picture from Instagram/jupiter_loves_venus

Khairul also shut down criticisms from social media users who claimed he was making a mockery out of thanksgiving ceremonies by hosting one for his cats.

“Cats are also God’s creation, why should we have double standards?

“Even though they’re just cats, we ought to respect them the way we respect humans,” he told mStar.