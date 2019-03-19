TGV responds to former employee’s allegations of sex in cinemas

TGV Cinemas uploaded an official response to their Twitter page today. — Courtesy of Twitter/TGVCinemas

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — TGV Cinemas have responded to online comments claiming that couples frequently copulated in their establishment.

A Twitter user with the handle @iffahs_ had posted a screenshot showing tweets made by a former employee of TGV Cinemas advising cinemagoers to bring a blanket to cover their seats during their next trip to the movies.

The anonymous user claimed that couples would “do all sorts of things” on the bean bag seats located in the franchise’s Beanie hall.

Screenshot of the tweet showing allegations made by the former worker. — Courtesy of Twitter/iffahs_

TGV Cinemas later replied to the Twitter thread with an official statement and urged anyone with further information on these incidents to come forward.

“TGV Cinemas believe in maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and comfort for our patrons and adhere to strict guidelines of cleanliness.

“Patrons that act inappropriately in our cinemas will be asked to leave the premises,” they wrote.

The original tweet made by @iffahs_ has gone viral since it was posted on March 17 and has racked up more than 2,000 retweets so far, with many more users chiming in on.

One reply in the thread also claimed that cinemas have infrared cameras to record any suspicious movements in the darkness of the hall.

tahukah anda, wayang ada infrared camera yg bleh merakam dgn jelas segala perbuatan terkutuk anda dlm wayang. ada pekerja wayang siap rakam pakai phone pastu share dgn member2 lgi video anda tgh berjimak dgn gf. salah pekerja wayang ? tidak, salah anda yg bodoh tadak common sense — hafiz (@wthafiz) March 18, 2019

Other social media users couldn’t hold back their disgust and slammed those who would actually commit such acts in a public setting.