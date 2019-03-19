TGV CEO: Staff are trained for any ‘untoward incidents’ after allegations of sex in cinemas

According to TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai March 19, 2019, TGV Cinemas remains committed to providing an environment where cinemagoers can enjoy films with peace of mind. — TGV Cinemas pic

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — TGV Cinemas remains committed to providing an environment where cinemagoers can enjoy films with peace of mind.

Its chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai told Malay Mail this after a series of tweets alleged that couples were having sex in their establishment.

A viral tweet showing the allegations made by an individual who claimed to be a former TGV Cinemas employee had left people feeling queasy at the thought of what might be left behind on the seats following such an act.

He added that staff were trained to handle such situations should they arise, though he did not elaborate on what kind of coaching they received.

“For us, we emphasise a secure, proper, and wholesome environment where customers can come and watch their movies knowing that there would be no unfortunate or untoward incidents," he said.

“We train our staff and we’re very diligent about it. I think we maintain our standards with particular care so nothing of that sort should be happening or will be happening at TGV."

An official statement released by TGV Cinemas on Twitter earlier today said that any patrons who acted inappropriately in their cinemas would be asked to leave the premises.