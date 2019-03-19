Pay an extra RM3 if you cancel a Grab ride after five minutes or don’t show up

E-hailing service provider Grab has announced a new ‘Cancellation Compensation Fee’ to passengers starting at the end of March. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — E-hailing service Grab recently announced some new updates to their cancellation policies.

On March 17, 2019, Grab released a statement on their website that they would be protecting their driver-partners by introducing a new “Cancellation Compensation” system, for “No-Shows” and late cancellations.

In order to protect their driver-partners earnings and hopefully reduce the rate of cancellations a “Cancellation Compensation Fee” will be charged to passengers beginning March 25.

Passengers will be charged a fee of RM3 if:

* They cancel the booking after five minutes

* They do not show up and are marked as a “no-show”

The fee will be added to the driver’s “Cash Wallet” to compensate for their time on the road, marked as “Passenger Penalty” on the payment screen for cash bookings and will not affect the Driver Rating (DR) of Grab’s driver-partners.

Passengers will also be protected from cunning driver-partners that may attempt to use the new cancellation policies to earn an extra few bucks.

Grab has taken measures to prevent this from happening as passengers will not be charged the fee if the driver has not moved towards the passenger’s location or has taken more than 10 minutes from the estimated arrival time to reach the location.

The cancellation policy updates will begin on March 25 in the Klang Valley and March 27 in other cities.