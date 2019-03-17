Eiffel Tower's 130th birthday: Five other skyscrapers to photograph once in a lifetime

Located in Kuala Lumpur, the Petronas Towers differ from their counterparts in that there are two of them! — AFP pic

PARIS, March 17 — Opened on March 31, 1889, the Eiffel Tower was the tallest building in the world at that time, at a height of 312m (324m currently, including the antenna at the top). It lost its title to the Chrysler Building in New York in 1929. Over the decades, increasingly tall skyscrapers have become must-see tourist attractions in their own right. To mark the 130th birthday of France's Iron Lady, we've put together a list of these megatall buildings.

Burj Khalifa

> Dubai, United Arab Emirates

At 828m high, it's the tallest tower in the world. Work began in 2004 and the opening ceremony took place in January 2010. Just six years were required to build this colossus which has no less than 57 escalators and 8 elevators. The tower is home to luxury apartments and businesses, and it has the world's highest observation deck (to be avoided if you're scared of heights!) which is 555m above the ground. Visitors can climb to the 148th floor.

Empire State Building

> New York, USA

At 381m, this iconic New York Art Deco skyscraper hasn't been the tallest building in the world, or even in the US, for a very long time. It is nevertheless a New York tourist must-see along with One World Trade Center. King Kong famously climbed to the top in 1933. The tower's appearance in many Hollywood movies has kept it famous, attracting tourists to this day.

Tokyo Skytree Tower

> Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Skytree Tower is a broadcasting tower which was opened in 2012, and is not to be confused with the red and black Tokyo Tower (332m high) which deliberately looks like the Eiffel Tower. At 634m high, Tokyo Skytree Tower is the second tallest self-supporting tower in the world, after Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The distinctive circular form of its base, and its ring of light that can easily be seen in the Tokyo night sky give the building its personality. The highest observation deck is at 450m. Tokyo Skytree is located on the edge of the Sumida River, not far from the sumo district, and Mount Fuji can be seen from the top when the weather is good.

Shanghai Tower

> Shanghai, China

Located in Shanghai's business district, the tower which is named after China's largest city has 128 floors and stands 632m tall. It was inaugurated in 2015, although it was supposed to be finished for the Shanghai 2010 Expo. Visitors are transported to the 119th floor in 55 seconds. The tower's distinctive spiral form is easily recognizable on the Shanghai skyline. As well as giving the building a futuristic look, this shape provides protection against typhoons. The tower is home to offices, hotels and restaurants.

Petronas Twin Towers

> Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Located in the Malaysian capital, the Petronas Towers differ from their counterparts in that there are two of them! They stand 451.9m high. There is a two-storey Skybridge connecting them 170m above the ground at levels 41 and 42. The towers are home to the offices of the oil group Petronas, numerous other businesses, and a concert hall. They opened on August 31, 1999. — AFP-Relaxnews