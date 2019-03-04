With 83.57 percent of its planes arriving and leaving on time, Hong Kong Airlines is the world's most punctual airline, according to a study from AirHelp. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 4 — With 83.57 per cent of its planes arriving and leaving on time, Hong Kong Airlines is the world’s most punctual airline, according to a study from the AirHelp platform, covering a two-year period.

Asian and American airlines are the most reliable carriers when it comes to punctuality. Asia counts four airlines in the top ten, with Hong Kong Airlines (83.57 per cent), Singapore Airlines (67.04 per cent), Japan Airlines (66.75 per cent) and All Nippon Airways (66.14 per cent).

While US carriers don’t manage a place on the podium — with Kenya Airways (71.87 per cent) in second and Singapore Airlines (67.04 per cent) in third — they are almost as well positioned when it comes to being on time.

Delta Airlines is the highest-ranking US carrier, with a punctuality rate of 67 per cent, followed by Alaska Airlines (65.95 per cent), Spirit Airlines (64.28 per cent) and United Airlines (64.27 per cent).

Etihad Airways completes the list of airlines featuring in the top ten, landing in eighth place (65.79 per cent).

No European airline features in the top 10. The highest-ranking European carrier is Iberia in 11th place (63.98 per cent).

The study is based on data from 75 airlines from January 2017 to January 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews