Malindo Air introduces new fare benefits for economy class

Malindo Air has introduced new fare benefits for its economy class passengers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Malindo Air has adjusted the checked baggage allowance of its Value and Flexi fare options for economy class passengers to 15kg and 30kg respectively from 25kg previously.

In a statement today, it said the adjustment is effective February 15, 2019.

However, the baggage allowance of business class and ATR flights remains at 40kg and 15kg respectively.

Chief Executive Officer Chandran Rama Muthy said the adjustment was made to keep up with industry changes and passengers' demand.

“This option allows passengers who are cost-sensitive to enjoy more competitive airfares with services that fit their needs.

“We want to keep our products relevant to the market and bring better flying experience to our passengers,” he said.

He said the airline will honor passengers who have made a booking before and flying on or after the effective date, to enjoy the original baggage allowance as reflected on their flight itinerary.

Passengers may also top up additional baggage allowance during the booking process, through “Manage My Booking”, Malindo Air ticketing offices, customer care centre and the airline’s preferred travel agents. ― Bernama