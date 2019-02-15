Chill out: Tips to stay cool in Malaysia during this hot and dry weather

You don’t need a chill pill to keep cool. — Graphic by Mohd Shafae Mohd Sharir

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Several states in Peninsular Malaysia are currently feeling the heat with a hot spell that’s expected to last until the end of March.

It’s a cause for concern as the hot weather poses a health hazard especially to the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses.

However, there’s no need to lose your cool in the event the mercury hits higher temperatures.

Check out these hot weather survival tips to help make the warm days easier to get through: The hot weather provides the perfect excuse to tuck into a bowl of cendol. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Water and cooling foods are your best friends

Always make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to rehydrate during a heat wave.

Cooling foods such as raw cucumbers, tomatoes, and citrus fruits are packed with water and can help cool your body down while upping your fluid intake.

Local desserts such as cendol and ais kacang are also delicious ways to combat the heat and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. You can carry an umbrella with you to protect yourself from the sun.

Stay in the shade from 11am to 3pm

The sun is more intense during midday so do your best to stay indoors or in shaded areas during this period.

If you’re at home, you can turn on the fans and air-conditioning to keep things cool and comfortable.

You can also seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, public libraries, and art galleries. Light colours will absorb less heat and keep you cool during a heat wave.

Choose function over style

Cotton clothing is lightweight and absorbs moisture easily, so make it your go-to fabric when selecting your outfit for the day.

Functional pieces such as t-shirts and shorts in light colours can help keep you comfortable in hot weather, but make sure to apply sunscreen as they don’t provide adequate protection from the sun’s rays.

As for hairstyles, opt to tie your hair up to keep any sweaty strands out of your face as you go about your daily tasks. Check the weather reports before you head outside to exercise.

Rethink outdoor activities

It’s important to avoid going out in the sun during a heatwave, especially if you’re planning to exercise.

If you must exercise outdoors, schedule it in the early morning or in the evening when temperatures are cooler and avoid overexerting yourself.

You can also choose to exercise in a gym where you can avoid the sun while getting your workout done. Beat the heat by keeping your curtains and blinds closed.

Shut your curtains and blinds

Whether at home or in the office, make sure to keep the curtains and blinds closed to stop the heat from infiltrating your space.

You can also affix an awning to the window to fend off direct heat without shutting out the sun’s natural light completely.