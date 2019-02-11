AirAsia flight booking, self-check in features temporarily unavailable this weekend

AirAsia said guests will also not be able to perform self-check in via the web, mobile app and airport kiosks or manage their bookings until the upgrade is completed. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — AirAsia will be upgrading its Navitaire New Skies reservation system this weekend as part of its continuous effort to provide guests an enhanced online experience.

“Flight booking will be unavailable during this period from 2pm (GMT +8) on February 16, 2019 to 3am on February 17, on airasia.com, AirAsia mobile app, AirAsia sales offices, counters and call centres.

“Guests will also not be able to perform self-check in via the web, mobile app and airport kiosks or manage their bookings until the upgrade is completed,” the airline said in a statement today.

AirAsia advised all guests flying during this period to check-in online ahead of the upgrade period and to print out their boarding pass, or use the E-Boarding pass where available.

It said web and mobile check-in are available from 14 days prior to departure for all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights.

Guests are also encouraged to be at the airport at least three hours before their flight to avoid any travel inconvenience, it added. — Bernama