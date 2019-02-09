'Prison of Christ' reopens in Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

A visitor at the ‘Prison of Christ’ in the church of Holy Monastery of the Praetorium, traditionally believed to be the site where Jesus was detained, in Jerusalem's Old City on February 8, 2019. ― AFP pic

JERUSALEM, Feb 9 ― A chapel built on a site where Christians believe Jesus was imprisoned by Roman soldiers ahead of his crucifixion has reopened after repairs, a Church official said yesterday.

The site ― in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ― was repaired over a period of several years after a fire caused major damage.

“It is in this prison that Jesus was detained after he carried the cross along the Via Dolorosa,” a senior Greek Orthodox official told AFP yesterday, asking not to be named.

“Since the end of January, it has once again become a place of prayer and contemplation”, the official said.

The chapel houses two holes dug into rock that were used, according to tradition, to bind the feet of Jesus.

The two holes are protected by a window and are adorned by an icon representing Jesus' hobbled feet and hands.

The chapel is under the sovereignty of the Greek Orthodox Church.

The site is also revered by the Armenian Church, as well as by representatives of the Catholic Church.

According to tradition, the Holy Sepulchre stands on the site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial.

The site is in the old city of Israeli annexed east Jerusalem. ― AFP-Relaxnews