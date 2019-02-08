PLUS highway rest stops to get facelift; food trucks and green technology included

An artist’s rendering of the interior of the R&R stop with a snazzy food court in the background. — Pix courtesy of UEM Group Berhad

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Here’s something to look forward to on your next long road trip.

The rest and service area or kawasan rehat dan rawat (R&R) along major highways in Malaysia will be given a makeover by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) that will allow them to deliver a “world-class experience” to weary travellers.

Road users can expect plenty of delicious grub from local brands, wide and modern-looking spaces, as well as special food truck areas at their next pit stop.

Eco-friendly technology will also be adapted to the new R&R designs to give motorists a comfortable and efficient experience before they continue their journey.

PLUS said in a press release that the Seremban R&R along the North-South Expressway will be the first to adopt a new look in the coming years with at least five R&Rs slated to undergo a facelift.

The company’s managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the project was in line with the ever-evolving needs of today’s highway users.

“We need to upgrade existing R&Rs with world-class facilities and a more modern and contemporary image,” he said. A view of the R&R’s exterior.

Nawawi Tie Leung (NTL), a renowned Malaysian property consulting firm, has been roped in to help make the vision of top-notch R&R stops a reality for road users.

“Our goal is to make R&R PLUS not just a rest stop but also an exciting destination motorists can look forward to,” said NTL executive director Ungku Suseelawati Ungku Omar.

The new designs were drawn up based on customer surveys as well as comparisons with other rest stops both at home and abroad.

Customer feedback has given the creative team a useful insight into food trends that they will likely implement at the R&R stops in the near future.

The renovations at R&R Seremban will also benefit merchants in the local area and PLUS trading partners that have helped served millions of motorists in the past.

“We are confident that the upgrading works will lend a helping hand to our partners and their suppliers in the local community by growing their businesses,” said PLUS chief commercial officer Christine Liew.