After photographing his dying brother, Malaysian photographer Ahmad Yusni returns with series featuring cancer warriors

Ahmad Yusni with photographs that he has taken of his brother Mohamad Sani. The photos are included in the Outshine exhibition. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — It started when he took photographs of his younger brother, who was dying of cancer.

Now, about five years later freelance photographer Ahmad Yusni Mohammad Said has returned with another series of photos, this time with cancer warriors.

The 14 new photographs in colour are a stark difference from the black and white shots that he has taken of his brother, Mohamad Sani, who died at the age of 33.

That series of photographs went viral in 2014.

All the photographs, including the black and white photographs are featured in the Outshine exhibition.

It is currently on display at the National Art Gallery. Ahmad Yusni with some of the photographs that he has taken for the Outshine exhibition. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Outshine is one of the community projects carried out by Cancer Wellness group, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (CanWell).

The group is dedicated in providing support for cancer prevention nationwide through research, education, advocacy and outreach.

They also work hard to improve cancer literacy aiming to reduce the incidence and mortality due to cancer and to improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Brain cancer warrior Muhammad Faizul Rahmat is an avid badminton player. — Picture by Ahmad Yusni for CanWell UKM

Ahmad Yusni said it took about a month to complete the project, which is his first solo exhibition at the National Art Gallery.

“I did it to create cancer awareness for the public. This is not only me. I’m doing it with my brother. He is always in my thoughts,” said the photographer, who has more than 20 years experience as a photojournalist.

“I always wished that I could have helped him more but he passed away 39 days after being diagnosed with germ cell tumour. We always hoped that he would make it. I will always remember him when I see these photos.”

Ahmad Yusni added that being involved in this project showed him that people could beat cancer and live.

“It has been therapeutic for me,” he said. Brain cancer warrior Mohd Royzilee Mustaffa is a founder of Yayasan Kanser Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Yusni for CanWell UKM

Project manager Rozilawati Ahmad said the exhibition was meant to inspire and show that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.

“A lot of people think that once you get cancer, that’s it. Cancer is not a ticket for us to lose hope and give up on life.

“We also want to show that there are more warriors who can put on a smile and go on living.” Breast cancer warrior Citra Dewi is seen here with her daughter Sierra Lovelyta. — Picture by Ahmad Yusni for CanWell UKM

The exhibition, in conjunction with World Cancer Day on February 4, is being carried out in collaboration with the Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness, Makna, National Cancer Society of Malaysia, Cancer Care and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

It will run until February 15 with the highlight of the exhibition being Empower 2019 on February 14 and 15.

It is a colloquium that will look at a holistic approach towards cancer survivorship.

CanWell is also hoping to raise funds to turn Outshine into a book and are looking for corporate sponsors to fund the project.