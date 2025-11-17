PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 -- Opened this October, Kevin's Pork Sate serves up Melaka-style satay with its distinctive peanut sauce folded with pineapple.

It's a little different from the usual flavour profile you get in Melaka, which tends to be sweeter.

Be patient as your pork satay is grilled over a charcoal fire only upon order at Kevin’s Pork Sate — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

According to the owner, the flavours are a blend of Hainanese and Portuguese styles, giving you a different flavour profile.

The evenly hand-sliced pork layered with a piece of fat is marinated using a special mix of spices and aromatic roots like lengkuas, giving the grilled meat much flavour on its own already.

An important element of this popular street food snack is the peanut sauce and this version is beautifully tangy but sweet with the use of pineapple. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

These fragrant morsels are made even better when dipped in the chunky, slightly spicy peanut sauce blended with the tangy-sweet pineapple.

You will find it easy to finish everything on the plate as long as you liberally add that sauce.

Each plate is served with nasi impit and the usual accompaniments of cucumber and red onions.

The stall is at the edge of this vast food establishment where it’s placed with other stalls that also use fire for cooking. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For 10 sticks of the satay, it's RM20 together with 2 nasi impit.

Orders above 20 sticks of will be charged slightly less to encourage bulk orders.

Available at night, the satay makes a good meal on its own or pair it with the other choices of food in this vast space.

Rock Cafe offers an open-air experience after night falls at the vast food court. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Kevin's Pork Sate

Rock Cafe

Jalan PJS11/20,

Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 6pm to 12am. Closed on Tuesday.

Tel:019-6627898

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.