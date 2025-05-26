KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Nowadays, it’s easier to score a bowl of yam rice in the Klang Valley as more places making this have sprouted up.

Most of them loosely imply some links to the famous BM Yam Rice in Seberang Prai, which feels more like they’re paying homage by offering a similar style, rather than family or business ties.

Yu Xiang BM Yam Rice & Dim Sum has been on my watchlist for some time, purely for its proximity, making it a quick dash place for yam rice.

This corner shop sits right next to the kawaii sounding Pokemon Noodle House, near Hor Poh Cuisine where lui cha rules, within the Taman Sri Sinar neighbourhood.

In the day, parking is a nightmare here, requiring one to park further away, making it a good chance to get some steps in to please your fitness tracker.

Pickled Vege Soup is the best sidekick for the yam rice with its tangy depth from pickled vegetables and tomatoes. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s different at night as ample parking is available, even right next to the restaurant when the offices are empty.

Yam rice takes centre stage here, with various items such as braised meat, beancurd, egg and soups built around it.

Various sets are available, letting you pick your preferred combination.

Apparently dim sum has left the building though, leaving the yam rice and its best buddies holding the fort here.

For a peppery kick to your meal, Pork Tripe Soup is a good choice with the yam rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yam rice is served with darker coloured grains topped with fried shallot crisps and chopped spring onions, where small chunks of yam can be found as tiny dried prawns dot the grains, leaving you with a flavourful bite.

It’s best to eat this during lunch time though, as it arrives warm from the pot.

For a late dinner, it tends to be served cold, losing that extra fragrance to push it to greatness.

Braised Pork Belly Shoulder Feet make a substantial meal with the yam rice but the meat needs to be a little more tender. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What impressed most were their soups, that faithful sidekick for the yam rice, with two flavour profiles: tangy Pickled Vege Soup or peppery Pork Tripe Soup.

Select the pickled vegetable option and behold, you will unlock a tangy, appetising broth with the use of pickled vegetables and tomatoes, together with treasures like pork belly slices, pork balls and pig stomach.

Pork Tripe Soup may start out innocently as a mild pepper broth but stir it a little as the pepper sits at the bottom and your tastebuds will get the full force of those potent white peppercorns, together with the well cleaned pig stomach slices.

Braised Pork Feet Ribs is another selection to order that comes with gelatinous skin for the feet and chunky pieces of meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Braised items take a back seat here, purely because they didn’t give it more time to cook until tender as the pieces are cut into larger chunks.

It’s a pity as the meat is substantial, whether you order the Braised Pork Belly + Shoulder + Feet, Braised Pork Feet + Ribs or Braised Pork Ribs, cooked in a dark soy sauce lightly laced with spices and herbs.

The saving grace for these braised items is when it comes with gelatinous skin clinging on the bones or meat.

Braised Egg & Tofu & Topok is a meat-free alternative with yam rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A meatless combination is Braised Egg & Tofu & Topok, but here, beancurd puffs are a harder bite as it’s not soaked up the braising sauce, so opt instead for the Braised Egg, which can be that extra protein with one of their yam rice sets.

Go for the Yam Rice with either the Pickled Vege Soup (RM14.80) or the Pork Tripe Soup (RM15.80).

For a super substantial meal, the Yam Rice with the braised items, will range from RM16.80 to RM18.80 depending on which parts you take.

And if you’re not keen to budge from the comfort of your home, there’s always Grab Food and Food Panda to the rescue.

Dining inside (left) the restaurant is comfortable with the air conditioning and one can spot the corner restaurant (right) the moment you turn into the road. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Restoran Yu Xiang BM Yam Rice & Dim Sum, 39A, Jalan 6/38d, Taman Sri Sinar, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 10am to 4pm, 5pm to 9.30pm. Closed every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Instagram:@yuxiang_yamrice

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.