JOHOR BARU, Apr 12 – Have you tried travel cakes before?

Travel cakes, or as they are known in French, Gâteaux de Voyage, originated in the 17th century, when there was a need for food to be eaten during long periods of horse carriage travel and that could last many days without refrigeration.

These exemplary renditions by Johor-based Preserve 2005 resemble long, rectangular pound cakes. Sliced thickly, they reveal the treasures within.

Preserve 2005 founder Mervyn Pee aims to capture and share memories through food.

The Chocolate Travel Cake seduces with the satisfying crunch of walnuts whilst the Multigrain version promises a wholesome medley of nourishing grains.

Or try the zesty Lemon Travel Cake, which, according to Preserve 2005 founder Mervyn Pee, provides “a refreshing citrus symphony in every delicate slice.”

Mervyn is no stranger to gourmet food, having spent over a decade in the culinary industry starting with his five years in Paris followed by his subsequent travels through Europe and Canada.

He recalls, “After graduating in Paris, I immersed myself in the city’s rich food culture. Those were transformative years of refining my craft and exploring the intricacies of French cuisine and the broader European food scene.”

Lemon Travel Cake.

This deep appreciation for the flavours and techniques can be seen in the products: simple yet impeccably executed.

Mervyn says, “The year 2005 marks a significant milestone in my journey. So the idea for Preserve 2005 was born from my desire to capture and share these memories through food. It is about the feeling a flavour could bring back — a place, a person, a time.”

Today those feelings and flavours are led by Preserve 2005’s trademark travel cakes.

The most popular by far, according to Mervyn, is the Lemon Travel Cake which has a refreshing blend of lemon zest, lemon juice and candied confit inspired by the lemon-based desserts he encountered across Europe.

He says, “This cake blends the tartness of citrus with a light, airy texture. It’s a product that evokes the freshness and brightness of Mediterranean summers.”

The “preserve” part of the brand’s name comes from the artisanal jams and butters. The present range includes Apple & Cinnamon Jam, Pineapple & Vanilla Jam, Garlic & Parsley Butter, Orange & Thyme Butter and Truffle Butter.

Preserve 2005 also produces a variety of artisanal jams and butters.

A clear customer favourite is the Pineapple and Vanilla Jam, which reflects Mervyn’s love for combining tropical flavours with a hint of elegance.

He says, “During my travels through Europe, I was captivated by the natural sweetness of pineapples. By pairing it with the warmth and richness of vanilla, this jam offers a delightful balance of sweetness and depth, perfect for spreading on toast or pairing with cheese.”

But it didn’t all start with cakes and jams.

Prior to creating Preserve 2005, Mervyn had launched and continues to run a private dining business in Century Garden, Johor Baru. Eight years and still going strong, a lifetime in this vicarious segment of the F&B industry.

He says, “It served as the foundation for everything that followed. The personal, intimate nature of private dining allowed me to build strong, meaningful relationships with my guests, creating experiences that went far beyond just a meal.”

Ingredients prep (left) to make the popular Pineapple and Vanilla Jam (right).

Given the positive feedback from his guests, Mervyn decided the next step would be to create products that they could purchase and enjoy at home. This eventually led to Preserve 2005, which Mervyn describes as “a way to share the essence of those experiences through artisanal products.”

In 2022, Dyi Shin, an architectural designer and business strategist, joined the business. Mervyn says, “Dyi Shin brought a more strategic approach and fresh perspectives to the brand’s growth and long-term vision.”

Dyi Shin, an architectural designer and business strategist, joined in 2022 to help the brand to reach a broader audience.

The aim was to enable the brand to reach a broader audience by “translating the personalised, high-quality experience of private dining into products that could be made at scale” without sacrificing quality.

“It really helped,” Mervyn says, “having now established a system as well as processes that allowed the brand to grow while preserving its artisanal roots.”

Continuously experimenting to expand their range of products.

Moving forward, the duo has their own clearly divided roles in the business. Mervyn is focused on innovation, continuously experimenting with new products, whilst Dyi Shin is working on new partnerships, collaborations and a strengthened marketing presence, both online and offline.

Together, Mervyn says they hope to build Preserve 2005 as a brand that “celebrates memories, moments and connections — all encapsulated in every bite.”

Learn more about Preserve 2005 and order their products at https://www.preserve2005.com/