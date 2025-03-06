KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Siu mai and keropok lekor. Chinese boiled tiger prawns with rendang daging. Portuguese egg tart with bubur kacang hijau.

All this is possible, when you buka puasa at Peony by Canton Boy's Ramadan buffet.

The halal certified restaurant popular for their chicken rice, handmade dim sum and Chinese dishes is offering a Buffet Berbuka Citrarasa Cina & Melayu, from March 8 to 30.

Early bird pricing is available from now till March 7.

Everyone can 'buka puasa' at Peony by Canton Boy's Buffet Berbuka Citrarasa Cina & Melayu — Picture by Choo Choy May

Adults can dine for RM148++ per person, with early bird pricing of RM118++ per person.

For children, it will be RM108++ per person or the early pricing of RM88++ per person. Young ones aged 3 years old and below will eat for free.

Senior citizens above 60 years old will pay RM128++ per person or the early bird pricing of RM108++ per person.

The spread covers appetisers like kurma dates, keropok lekor and their popular dim sum picks from the menu.

Various Malay dishes like Rendang Daging, Ayam Masak Merah and more, mingle with Chinese classic ones at the buffet spread — Picture by Choo Choy May

Here, the dim sum is made by hand and tastes close to what is served at Chinese dim sum places, minus the pork.

Plump Siu Mai King has a juicy bite with prawns and chicken meat, while the Signature Yam Croquette is fluffy deep fried taro stuffed with chicken cut into cubes.

It's just the tip of the iceberg as various dainty bites like Salted Egg Siu Mai, Salad Prawn Dumpling, Stuffed Eggplant and a Beancurd Roll with Wasabi will also be on rotation.

Various dishes featuring fish, prawns, Australian beef, squid, chicken and vegetables are available for the spread.

Nothing beats the simple but sweet tasting Chinese Boiled Tiger Prawns — Picture by Choo Choy May

These dishes prepared in various cooking styles rotate daily.

One day, it could be Sea Prawn Cereal Butter or everyone's favourite Butter Sea Prawn with Egg Floss, mingling with Kam Heong Beef Tendon & Brisket, or Deep Fried Squid with Salted Egg.

Don't forget the crowd favourite of Deep Fried Squid with Salted Egg for your 'buka puasa' — Picture by Choo Choy May

There's also many chicken dishes featuring a range of flavours from sweet, creamy, spicy to tangy renditions like the Marmite Fried Chicken, Ayam Masak Merah, Ayam Masak Lemak Cili Api and Asam Pedas Ayam.

There will also be Ulam-Ulaman with Sambal Belacan or Sambal Petai Prawn with staples like Fried Mee Hoon or their Signature Oil Rice.

The possibilities are endless, satisfying everyone's taste buds.

Desserts will be a mainstay featuring their popular Signature Portuguese Egg Tart with the bruleed top, various cakes like Matcha Blueberry Layer Cake, Golden Cake, assorted cupcakes and Nonya kuih.

Sweet treats are available to give you energy and satisfy your cravings with assorted cakes, 'kuih', mango pudding and their famous Signature Portuguese Egg Tart — Picture by Choo Choy May

Sweet treats also include their refreshing Mango Pudding and Longan and Sea Coconut Dessert. There's also Bubur Kacang Hijau too, so help yourself to bowls from the pot.

For reservations and to secure your early bird promotion prices for the Buffet Berbuka Citrarasa Cina & Melayu, call or WhatsApp Tel:018-9708999.

The restaurant is located at Avenue K is ideal for those who work in the city centre — Picture by Choo Choy May

Peony by Canton Boy,

G-9 & G-9A, Ground Floor,

Avenue K, 156, Jalan Ampang,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily:10am to 10pm.

Tel: 018-9708999.

Website: cantonboy.co

Instagram: @cantonboy.my

