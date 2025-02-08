KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Yes, it’s that day of the year again when corporations and brands will try their best to convince you that, yes, love can indeed be bought.

Romance isn’t dead — so long as you buy something from them (hey, it’s a great deal!) to paper over the cracks in your relationship.

But all the necklaces and watches in the world can’t compare to sharing a lovely bottle of wine with that special person; something you can both actually enjoy.

A toast to both of you!

In addition to being an ideal aged Bordeaux, Château Calon Ségur also wears its heart on its sleeve, as it were. — Picture via Facebook.com/chateaucalonsegur

For the old, long-married couples

An aged Bordeaux (like Château Calon Ségur — the label even has a heart!) or a well-aged Barolo.

At this stage, you need a wine that’s aged gracefully, full of depth, and still commands respect.

Like your marriage, it’s complex, refined, and has survived its fair share of ups and downs. Some days, it’s harmonious. On other days, it needs to breathe for a while before it’s enjoyable again.

As the Marquis de Ségur himself said, “I make wine at Lafite and Latour, but my heart is in Calon.” If nothing else, at least you can drink to that.

Pair with braised pork belly (dong po rou) or roast duck.

Braised or roasted meat — especially something rich and deeply flavoured is ideal for the secondary notes of dark berries and mushrooms in an aged Bordeaux, and the distinctive tart, dry cherry notes of a Barolo are perfect for duck.

For the newlyweds

Cava. Bubbly, full of energy, and maybe a little too optimistic about the future — just like you two.

It’s a festive, celebratory drink that won’t wreck the budget, which is probably for the best since you’re still recovering from that wedding bill.

Plenty of sparkle, and it is cheaper and softer on the palate than Champagne too.

Oysters and tinned fish are classic pairings, but Cava is also excellent with a hard cheese made from sheep’s milk — Manchego is ideal as its salty, nutty flavour complements the wine’s high acidity.

A softer, creamier cheese like Brie can also work. Make sure it is slightly underripe (it should feel a little hard) or just ripe; overripe Brie will be soft, runny and smell of ammonia, which is not ideal here.

A Wild Earth Chardonnay is a more accessible option that balances acidity and oak influence. — Picture via Facebook.com/WildEarthWines

For the couples who have been dating forever and are wondering when they will pop the question

An oaked Chardonnay. Rich, full-bodied, and layered with buttery textures and warm vanilla notes.

It’s matured nicely but still has enough freshness to keep things interesting — kind of like this relationship.

Don’t wait too long to drink it unless you’re packing some serious heat, like a Premier Cru Meursault, in which case, good for you, your relationship exists beyond my paygrade.

Consider a fresher (and cheaper) option, like a Wild Earth Chardonnay from Central Otago, New Zealand.

Plenty of citrus and acidity still present, but with a slightly creamy mouthfeel and hints of vanilla from the oak.

Great with chicken rice, as it enhances the flavour of the rendered chicken fat.

Not a wine I would wait 15 years to drink — which should spark some interesting conversations about your relationship.

Fino sherry is uniquely adapted to pairing with jamón. — Picture via Facebook.com/tiopepe

For the single ones forced to confront their issues (like me)

A bone-dry Fino sherry. Unforgivingly sharp, a little salty and bitter, and not for everyone — much like your personality, if we’re being honest.

Consider mixing with lemon or lime soda (Sprite works) for a refreshing Rebujito, transforming that salinity and bitterness to the perfect apéritif before a main meal.

Either jamón or sushi can be your dream partner, and with them, you’ll shine like no other.

Or you could drink it alone, again, naturally. Fino sherry is thoroughly enjoyable on its own, and Tio Pepe is the classic choice.

Best enjoyed chilled while staring at your phone, wondering if you should text them again.

* Follow Ethan Lau on Instagram @eatenlau for more musings on food and mildly self-deprecating attempts at humour.