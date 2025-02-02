KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — It’s been a little less than a year since Juno opened, settling in next to its pioneering cocktail bar neighbour, Coley, in a quiet corner of Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar.

Part of a new wave of wine bars across KL, Juno leans into a casual, accessible experience, reflected in its expansive, approachable wine selection and exciting food program.

While not exactly cheap, these spots aim to attract younger, more easygoing wine drinkers – those less tied to the “I only drink Bordeaux” mentality.

A classic bar snack, Juno’s fried chicken sports a thick and sticky Guinness caramel.
The menu isn’t overly ambitious – which is a good thing. It’s divided into four sections, starting with moreish bar bites like oysters, fried chicken wings, and fries, each with a playful twist.

Juno’s fried chicken (RM39) features 12 wings and drummettes, fried and stuffed with a spicy cheese bechamel, then drizzled with sticky Guinness caramel.

The bechamel didn’t quite come through, but the caramel added a sweetness that was more restrained than, say, honey-glazed wings.

The menu has a grill section, where small plates like corn (pictured here) are prepared.
This would pair well with any crisp, acidic sparkling wine – Champagne being the classic choice, though a Crémant or Cava would do the trick for a fraction of the price.

Not in the mood for a bottle?

The eight-point by-the-glass house pouring list is full of easy-drinking options, including Martin and Anna Andorfer’s Grüner Veltliner (RM42), a 2022 Austrian white with high acidity, citrus, and peppery notes that pair well with the grilled white corn ribs (RM25).

These lip-smacking fingers of sweet Cameron Highlands white corn are coated in a spicy butter and miso caramel, whose spicy-salty kick amplifies the citrus and pepper in the Grüner Veltliner.

Sweet white corn from Cameron Highlands, grilled with a spicy butter and served with a miso caramel.
While a meal of small plates can be both satisfying and relatively affordable, the grilled sirloin steak (RM192/340g) is the go-to option for something larger.

The Australian Angus sirloin came perfectly medium rare, though I would’ve liked a more aggressive char on the exterior.

The grilled sirloin steak comes with chimichurri butter and crispy baby potatoes.
The chimichurri butter adds a welcome hit of tart, creamy richness, especially good with the crispy and pebble-like smashed baby potatoes.

From the wine list, the 2020 Château La Brande Castillon (RM45), a classic Bordeaux blend, is an ideal match for steak, while the fruitier, bolder 2017 Dona Paula 1100 (RM48) – a Malbec, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon blend – is another solid choice.

Juno

4, Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 6pm-12am.

On Friday and Saturday, 6pm-1am.

Closed on Tuesday.

Instagram: @junobangsar

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

