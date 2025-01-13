PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — If you’re looking for seafood, you will get it in spades at Era Tambun.

Located at the quieter side of The Strand, facing the Strand Garden Office, it’s become a popular haunt for those who work nearby during lunch time.

Their dishes have a seafood slant as the owner is said to originate from Penang.

Named after Bukit Tambun, you also get to try out dishes specific from that area, which will please those from Penang.

For those who prefer their own bowl of noodles, opt for this Clear Soup Noodle with Grouper. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The standout here is the herbal soup pot. It’s designed for sharing so gather up your gang of food loving friends to experience it.

One can opt for various toppings like crabs, lala clams, prawns and fish.

Can’t decide? Just go for the Herbal Mixed Seafood Soup (RM30.90) that combines all of the items.

Fried Mee Tiao looks deceptively plain until you mix that spicy, tangy 'sambal' with the thin, chewy handmade noodles fried with bean sprouts and egg. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The soup is sweet with a right balance of Chinese herbs and red dates to make you feel healthy. Some herbal soups tend to be bitter but this one manages to avoid that trap.

The golden broth was also the perfect antidote to the persistent cough I have been experiencing with this flip flop weather.

Inside the soup, there’s flower crab, clams, prawns and fried fish. They tend to boil the fish a little too long though sol it breaks up in pieces, making you play “Where’s Wally?” to search for all of the pieces.

Snack on the Mixed Fried Fish Fillet with its golden brown fish fillets. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For those who prefer their own choice, the individual bowls of noodles or even rice is more practical.

One can happily select from a clear soup or the spicy tomyam, in two hues: red or green.

There’s a long list of items like various types of fish, lala clams, flower crab, Ming prawns or the giant tiger prawns. There’s also fish balls, the staple favourite.

I went for the Clear Soup Noodle with Grouper (RM20.90) which was served with tender fish slices.

The broth is slightly sweet and punched up with a sprinkle of deep fried garlic. Combine it with silky kway teow noodles and it’s a bowl one can happily slurp up without feeling thirsty.

On the Tambun flavour menu, you get interesting combinations like vegetables with chicken floss or even salad with prawns or crunchy yau char kwai.

Just make sure you order the Fried Mee Tiao (RM11.90). Using thin handmade noodles, it’s fried with soy sauce to give it a slick of savouriness.

Lunch time finds the place packed with those who work in nearby offices. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There’s also bean sprouts for crunch, spring onions and bits of fluffy fried egg. You also get crunchy prawns.

The slightly chewy noodles are quite plain but add the sambal served on the side and it magically transforms into tangy, spicy flavours.

A portion may look like a lot for one person but once you add that sambal in the mix, you will want to eat all of it without sharing.

Continuing on the seafood, there’s also Mixed Fried Fish Head and Mixed Fried Fish Fillet.

Located on the outer part of The Strand's shophouses, the restaurant is opposite the Strand Garden Office. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I’m not a person who likes dealing with fish bones, so it was the Mixed Fried Fish Fillet (RM15.90) for me.

The slices of fish fillet had a slight crunch with its deep fried exterior and a sweet taste. Dip each slice into the sauce served on the side and you get a spicy, tangy hit.

Era Tambun, 11-G, Jalan PJU 5/20E, The Strand, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 10am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm. Tel:011-16761363. Instagram: @tambunshidai

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.