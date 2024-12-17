PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — These days it can be hard to tell if your croissant is really a croissant or something else together.

Take this pastry, for instance: it has the same buttery, flaky layers one would expect of a croissant or anything made from laminated dough.

Yet no French pastry that we know of is filled with roasted peanuts, sweet corn and just a smear of chewy mochi.

This is the aptly named Apam Balik Croissant, and it can be found at Magnificent Park Bakery in Taman Megah. (Wordplay is huge here; “Magnificent Park” is their English translation of Taman Megah from Malay.)

Apam Balik Croissants at Magnificent Park Bakery. — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

The bakery-café, like many other bakery-cafés that have seemingly sprouted overnight in just about every neighbourhood in the Klang Valley, offers an array of viennoiserie, sourdough bread, cakes and hot sandwiches.

The team at Magnificent Park Bakery is led by Head Pastry Chef Ken Tan, who specialises in classic French laminated viennoiserie, giving them a local twist with familiar Malaysian flavours.

Tan shares how he came up with the idea for his Apam Balik Croissant: “It all started with a desire to reimagine cherished childhood favourites while preserving their nostalgic charm. I was inspired by my own fond memories of enjoying apam balik as a child.”

Magnificent Park Bakery’s Head Pastry Chef Ken Tan. — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

If such fusion flavours appear gimmicky, it helps to remember that making viennoserie is, as Tan puts it, “a true culinary art that demands meticulous precision in every fold and movement — like a graceful dance in the kitchen.”

Enter a decent French style bakery and you will begin your viennoserie journey with the basic croissant.

This is the test of a baker’s mettle and the foundation of all variations to follow, be it the familiar pain au chocolat and almond croissant or more of Magnificent Park Bakery’s Malaysian inspired pastries.

Begin your ‘viennoserie’ journey with the basic croissant. — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

Take their wittily named Ham Chim Pain (a moniker formulated for instant viral sensation status, surely). Tan says, “The idea behind our Ham Chim Pain is a playful twist on the classic ham chim peng, the traditional deep-fried doughnuts often found at a pasar for breakfast.”

More pastry than doughnut after employing viennoserie techniques, the Ham Chim Pain allows one to enjoy flaky rather than doughy textures. Tan adds, “It combines the nostalgic flavours of red beans, glutinous rice and Chinese five-spice powder, all encased in a buttery croissant.”

For something filled with sunshine, try the Pineapple Banana Danish. Here a cube of laminated pastry is topped with a combination of pineapple with hints of rosemary, banana compote, and creamy crème brûlée. It’s a golden surprise, fruity and flaky in equal measure.

Ham Chim Pain (left). Pineapple Banana Danish (right). — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

Other highlights include their Purple Corn & Coconut Croissant, autumnal Apple & Coffee Caramel Croissant and fiery Crochujang. There’s even an Onion Croissant for those who prefer something savoury.

Many customers will purchase pastries for takeaway, of course, but those who opt to dine in will be able to take in the clean and chic atmosphere.

The interior of the shop was designed to conjure up “a retro-modern ambience that fosters a sense of belonging.”

Tan explains the vision for the bakery-café: “To create a space that embodies the spirit of Taman Megah... our logo pays homage to the designs of classic neighbourhood shops, evoking the nostalgia of beloved childhood bakeries.”

Given the neighbourhood shop inspiration, it’s no surprise then that another of Tan’s favourite creations is his Honey Butter Toast, which looks simple enough until one’s first bite. Textures matter here: crispy, crunchy, sweet and sticky.

Honey Butter Toast. — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

He enthuses, “The golden sweetness of our house-mix honey perfectly complements the creamy richness of butter, creating a harmonious blend of flavours that’s sure to brighten your day.”

The hardworking pastry chef isn’t one to rest on his laurels and is already deep in recipe development to “continue crafting more locally-inspired baked goods.”

Guided by his belief that food reflects the essence of a place and its people, Tan strives to delight palates with his viennoserie — one pastry at a time.

The interior of the shop. — Picture courtesy of Magnificent Park Bakery

Magnificent Park Bakery28, Jalan SS 24/13, Taman Megah, PJOpen Tue-Sun 8am-7pm; Mon closedPhone: 03-7622 8755IG: https://www.instagram.com/mpb.my/