KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — One-week-old Ibu Ruby’s is a welcome addition to the Lucky Garden neighbourhood, which is flooded with local casual eats

Behind the scenes, you have Muhammad Imran Abdullah (Imran), who is one of the co-founders of Positano Risto, the Italian Muslim-friendly restaurant in Publika KL.

Inspired largely by Imran’s childhood memories of “Ibu Ruby”, who cooked for his family in Jakarta back in 1979, this place honours her legacy with Imran’s favourites from Indonesia and other Malay dishes.

Ibu Ruby’s is at the corner lot right behind Bala’s Banana Leaf in Lucky Garden, Bangsar. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Chef Afique, an alumni of Michelin one-starred Beta KL, helped Imran recreate Ibu Ruby’s dishes using pastes and sauces crafted from scratch with fresh ingredients and no artificial additives.

One can truly taste the warmth of Ibu Ruby who once nurtured Imran’s love for the cuisine, through these dishes that celebrate a melange of flavours with a refined touch.

It may look like your typical Nasi Padang set-up but there’s a difference. Here, it’s more for display as they prefer prepping the food upon order to keep it fresh.

Curate your own meal by picking what grabs you from that spread of dishes or the menu.

Udang Gulai Lemak (RM13.95) is a pleasure to eat with the super fresh crunchy prawns swimming in a creamy gulai with just a hint of spiciness.

Paru Balado is magnificent with its tender texture and grilled bits. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Paru Balado (RM12.95) is given a luxe makeover in terms of its texture. The humble cow lung, often served in the gerai, can be chewy but not here.

It’s elevated to softness by first steaming it then grilling it to give the charred, umami bits. It’s then tossed in the balado that leaves a mild lingering spiciness on the tongue.

Creamy Daging Rendang is a delightful dish one will happily eat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Daging Rendang (RM14.95) yields its powerful charm with the tender meat generously coated in the coconut rich gravy. Every scrap of that plate was wiped out.

Even a simple Terung Bakar Sambal (RM5.95) was executed well with creamy eggplant grilled and a thick sambal.

Terung Bakar Sambal has well grilled eggplant with a creamy texture topped with ‘sambal’ (left). Select from four types of ‘sambal’ like this Sambal Hijau (bottom) and the Sambal Kelapa (top) for a flavour bomb to your rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

On display, there are various sambals. Select from the Sambal Hijau, Sambal Mangga, Sambal Tomato and Sambal Kelapa.

My usual pick is the Sambal Hijau (RM4.95) but this one looked so different. Here, it has a creamy, cohesive texture resembling a sauce rather than the usual chunky sambal with rough bits of pounded green chillies and oil.

Rice lovers should order the Sambal Kelapa (RM4.95). It’s best eaten sprinkled over rice. The golden crumbs of toasted grated coconut push the fluffy grains to greatness.

There are more items one can revisit to try out like the Sate Ayam Madura, Bergedil, Daging Dendeng Minang, Cumi Sambal and more.

If you’re not sure what to try the first round, go for their curated signature meals designed for the solo diner.

There’s various rice choices like nasi lemak, nasi ambeng and nasi sela kunyit paired with the beef dendeng.

On social media, their tagline is “Best Nasi Lemak in Bangsar”. Whether you agree or not, it really is down to personal preference.

Nasi Lemak Ayam Kalasan is a good choice for a solo meal with its fluffy rice, thick ‘sambal’ and the Yogyakarta inspired Ayam Kalasan. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Try the Nasi Lemak Ayam Kalasan (RM18.95) or the plain fried egg version or one paired with ayam rendang.

The Nasi Lemak Ayam Kalasan is like a love child of the Malay nasi lemak with the Yogyakarta ayam kalasan.

Similar to ‘ayam berempah goreng’, the Indonesian Ayam Kalasan is juicy and topped with crumbs of fried batter. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The fried chicken bears a close resemblance to our familiar ayam goreng berempah, thanks to the scattering of kremesan, or crumbs of fried batter.

Even though it was a takeaway, the fried chicken still retained its juiciness. It pairs well with the fluffy rice with a very light fragrance of coconut, crunchy anchovies and peanuts with a thicker, mild tasting sambal.

The only dessert on the menu is Pisang Bakar with vanilla ice cream (RM13.95), which was rather underwhelming though.

Pisang Bakar with vanilla ice cream is the only dessert on the menu. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This menu will run for about three months. Look out for more Indonesian dishes in their next menu revamp.

The restaurant’s grand opening will be on November 28. Business will continue like normal on that day.

Ibu Ruby’s, No. 1, Persiaran Ara Kiri,

Lucky Garden, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 11am to 11pm.

Facebook: @iburubys Instagram: @iburubys

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

