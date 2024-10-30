PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — So where can one get a good oh chien or oyster omelette?

Apparently it's not easy to score a well-made one, especially in the Klang Valley.

What appears simple to cook, using just eggs, starch and fresh oysters, does not translate onto the plate.

Most times, it's just scrambled fried egg mixed with oysters. Or it could be so gooey with starch that you don't taste any of the briny oysters with the fluffy egg.

Hence, finding a well-executed oh chien is cause for celebration.

That's how I felt when I discovered TS Delicious Food, a stall located along the busy Jalan 21/19 in Sea Park, Petaling Jaya.

Look for a sign on the edge of the road, proclaiming “Penang Fried Oyster and Penang Fried Carrot Cake”.

When you drive down the road, there are signs proclaiming ‘Penang Fried Oyster and Penang Fried Carrot Cake’ to entice you — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Soon that sign would move as this stall will be relocating just around the corner to the brand new row of stalls along Jalan 21/19a.

Presently, no confirmed date has been announced but the stall owner hopes the move will be finalised by November.

These row of stalls have been around for many years and some businesses open in the evening . — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

In the meantime, enjoy the oh chien here, where scattered tables and chairs are placed near to the stall. Most patrons prefer to take away their oh chien or carrot cake.

Soon, those stalls will relocate to these newly-built stalls in front of Ruby Seapark condominium along Jalan 21/19a. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Some also order the pork noodles or bitter gourd pork noodles that are also on the menu.

The oh chien (RM14) makes a great pre-dinner snack or a light dinner.

The texture of the oh chien is a mix of fluffy egg with brown crispy edges, wrapped around starchy bits and juicy oysters.

Dip it in the mildly spicy chilli sauce for an extra oomph. You can also request for a spicy version, where they fry the omelette with chilli paste.

A big plus point for this oh chien is how it isn't dripping with oil like that in other places.

The stall also offers another version using scallops for RM18.

With the fried carrot cake (RM7), it was a black, charred mess of rice flour cakes cut into squares, bean sprouts, egg, preserved radish and chives.

For a more substantial snack, opt for the fried carrot cake where it's a melange of textures from soft radish cake cut into cubes, crunchy bean sprouts, fluffy fried egg and preserved radish. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Bite into each cube to get the toasted edges, followed by the softness from the steamed rice flour cake.

It's a melange of textures, with the crunchy bean sprouts and bits of pickled radish, tempered with the soft wobbly cubes.

If you're still hungry, next door are two stalls selling chee cheong fun and lin chee kang.

One can also envision this oyster omelette as part of a food hunt hop around the Sea Park area which is brimming with so many food choices.

Maybe some wok hei-infused fried Hokkien mee from Lao Ping? Or even Nasi Lemak Bumbung? There's also curry mee from Triple Happiness by My Little Herbal Tea too. The possibilities are endless.

TS Delicious Food, Stall opposite Xin Wing Hiong Bak Kut Teh, Jalan 21/19, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya. Open:5.30pm to 9.30pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

