KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Penrose, a vibrant bar nestled in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, has secured a coveted spot in the extended list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, coming in at No. 98.

This prestigious accolade, part of the 51-100 list released ahead of the top 50 rankings, is a testament to Penrose’s growing reputation in the global bar scene.

Known for its eclectic cocktail menu and modern ambiance, the bar has steadily gained recognition for pushing the boundaries of mixology.

It is only the second Malaysian bar ever to make it on the list – the first ever Malaysian bar to do so was Bar Trigona, which was listed at No. 44 in 2020.

The World’s 50 Best Bars list is widely regarded as one of the most influential rankings in the global bar industry, celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence.

Penrose’s inclusion follows rigorous evaluations conducted by over 650 drinks experts across the globe.

In July, it made a significant leap into the Top 10 of Asia's 50 Best Bars, simultaneously earning the prestigious title of Best Bar in Malaysia

Since its founding in 2022 by head bartender Jon Lee, Penrose on Petaling Street has quickly earned a stellar reputation.

The cocktail bar is praised for its minimalist yet intimate design, complemented by the warm hospitality of its bartenders.

The bar’s concept centres on functionalism and simplicity, providing a cosy atmosphere where patrons can engage in meaningful conversations while enjoying meticulously crafted drinks.

The extended list serves as a precursor to the live announcement of the World's 50 Best Bars 2024 on October 22 in Madrid.

It features bars from 35 cities globally, including 13 from Asia, three of which are located in Singapore.

The World's 50 Best Bars has been published annually since 2009, highlighting the top drinking venues as voted by an Academy of over 540 global experts.

A voting panel of more than 700 independent drinks experts, acclaimed bartenders, educators, and cocktail specialists determines the rankings.