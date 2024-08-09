KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — On its own, pork noodles are already brimming with comfort.

There’s, of course, that sweet, savoury pork broth made by boiling large meaty bones that seem to revive a tired soul.

To cap it off, you get goodies like minced meat, hand formed into bite sized pieces or fluffy patties, sliced pork, liver, kidney and intestines.

The eatery gets packed with diners who trickle in to eat at the many stalls here including the economy rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

At Family Lim Sheng You Noodle Bowls, they take their pork noodles to another level... by adding fragrant yellow rice wine.

Believe me, you will want to drink it all up, once those sweet tantalising aromas hit your nose. This is legit a great bowl of goodness.

Hidden in Sri Gombak, this stall is a gem with its carefully prepared pork noodles.

Lim Eng Lian and his family are the ones behind this pork noodles stall. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Like its name says, it’s a family business. Lim Eng Lian runs the show here with his wife and son.

Originally in the hardware business, Lim joined his wife to pursue an F&B career.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in the beginning, Lim admits.

With much customer feedback, this helped them to perfect their offerings, garnering a crowd of regulars who drop by for their fix.

Here, there’s the basic pork noodles for RM9. The rice wine pork noodles are priced at RM14.

There’s the luxury of adding the pig kidney for an extra RM3. It adds another layer of decadence.

The basic pork noodles also satisfies with that sweet, savoury broth and goodies inside like liver, minced pork, sliced pork and intestine. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You can, of course, be angelic and opt for the good-for-you bitter gourd instead.

Whenever I find pig intestine in my bowl of pork noodles, most times, the hollow piece is just rubbery.

To my surprise. This place offers a piece of multi-layered pig intestine inside the bowl. It’s super rare since it takes a lot of time to prepare, hence one fully appreciates the back breaking work that went into that piece.

Like precious gold, I left it to the last bite, as I slowly savoured its bouncy, crunchy texture.

You may think I would be full from my bowl of pork noodles but I couldn’t resist adding on another item.

It all started with my roving eyes. Next to me, I spied this sandwich, being relished by this couple.

Look at the glorious pig intestine with the many layers which requires backbreaking work to prepare. / The coffee shop also serves a decadent Cheese and Toast. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Turns out this coffee shop also offers a small selection of breakfast items like this Cheese & Toast (RM6.50).

Place your order for the toast and drink at the counter.

What I got was a slab of fluffy yellow bread, covered with cheese sauce, grilled until it was spotted with brown bits.

Cut through it to find that it’s a sandwich with two layers. One layer is ham and another thin layer is finely chopped surimi mixed with mayonnaise.

Oozy cheese sauce with layers of ham and surimi mayonnaise between pillow soft bread is a sinful treat, best paired with a hot cup of coffee. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s got a slight sweetness with that creamy cheese, balanced out with the mild tangy mayonnaise.

It reminded me of those fluffy sandwiches from the convenience shops, but somehow the combination of flavours and textures made it a sinful snack, washed down with a cup of hot coffee.

Restoran Yat Yat Fa is one of the few coffee shops in the Sri Gombak area, near Batu Caves. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Family Lim Sheng You Noodle Bowls, Restoran Yat Yat Fa, Jalan TIB 1a, Sri Gombak, Open:7am to 2pm. Closed on Monday.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

