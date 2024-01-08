KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Seremban's Teji Chicken Rice has sprung up in Pudu. But can it rival all those other famous chicken rice places in town?

I reckon they definitely can give those places a good run for their money.

The proof, of course, is always in the eating. Well, after an awesome lunch for five where each plate was wiped clean, it's quite clear they're a solid contender.

This place quietly opened late last year. I only found out of its existence via a friend who visited Shaw Parade when she went shopping for a teapot in Purple Cane.

She was so impressed with the food, a group of us decided to make a trip down to Pudu to sample more items.

Here, they only serve kampung chicken. Apparently, it's reared in the owner's own farm, thus the quality is assured.

Indeed, it's magnificent. With chicken, size matters. Most eateries avoid serving bigger sized chickens due to the cost. Not Teji Chicken Rice.

With a larger size, each piece is incredibly satisfying since it's a meaty bite, compared to say the usual chicken rice stalls.

Bean sprouts are best friends with poached chicken (left). Ask for giblets or liver, if you like chicken spare parts with your meal (right).

Since it's a free range chicken, the meat is slightly firm yet wonderfully succulent. Complementing the chicken is the soy sauce which brought out the full flavour of the meat, without being too salty.

When the huge plate arrived at our table, I thought, we're going to have some to take home but no, I was so wrong. Every piece of chicken, down to even the cucumbers, were wiped clean from the plate.

The whole chicken is priced at RM118. For smaller groups, opt for a quarter portion for RM45 or a half portion for RM60.

The rice has individual grains with a distinct texture and chicken aroma.

Now, most stalls tend to be good in one or two items only but here, they come out tops for each of the elements.

This included the fragrant rice, where the individual grains had texture and distinct chicken aroma. You also have minced ginger that was fragrant and a chilli sauce with a kick. The soup on the side is a clear chicken broth, which tastes quite natural without any or little additives.

Solo diners can order the single portion chicken rice. It starts from RM13, for chicken breast. There's also chicken wings, thighs and the priciest is the drumstick for RM15.

Homemade fish paste is served with clear chicken broth full of wholesomeness (left). The prawn 'wantans' are big with the inclusion of one prawn per 'wantan' (right).

For those who hate grappling with bones, you can even opt to debone the wings. Or if you're bulking up your protein intake, you can add on more chicken breast for RM17. This order is served with a plate of rice, ginger sauce, chilli sauce and a bowl of chicken broth.

We paired our whole chicken with a large portion of poached Bean Sprouts (RM14). They're not the short, stubby Ipoh specimens. Nevertheless, they're still good with a crunch.

The Black Vinegar Pork Trotter has succulent meat and a sauce which is more balanced.

You also have braised eggs, your choice of giblets or liver and even chicken heart or bishop's nose.

There's also bowls filled with Homemade Fish Paste & Homemade Shrimp Wantans Soup. The wantans are chunky ones with a piece of prawn and pork. For the fish paste, they shape them in flat, thick pieces, making them satisfying bites. It's RM30 for a small portion and RM43 for a large one.

Everyone wanted to try the Black Vinegar Pork Trotter (RM32). You get soft fat and tender meat on the bone, paired with a not too sweet or tangy sauce that tasted really good with rice. It suited my friend's palate that she packed home one portion.

The Dry Scallop & Dry Oyster Chicken Minced Porridge may look like a plain Jane but one spoonful will convince you of its quality.

The superlatives continue with their other offerings. Even the humble Dry Scallop & Dry Oyster Chicken Minced Porridge (RM15.80) was a hit.

It looks plain but once you taste it, it is packed with the dried scallops and oysters taste. You also get hints of ground black pepper. The plain congee with its thick, smooth texture needs that savouriness, otherwise it'll be bland.

The portion is said to be for one person but I reckon, one can share it between two to three people when eaten with other dishes.

The eatery offers a comfortable dining with air conditioning.

You also have a Perch Fillet Porridge or Claypot Chicken Porridge on the menu.

The only item we didn't get to sample was their ramen. Using chicken broth, there's a hot and spicy version and the traditional plain soup version. They also serve dry ramen with chicken.

Dessert is also available, with the likes of peach gum and Chinese herbal jelly. Since we were so full, that would be for the next round.

Look for the entrance of the restaurant at one side of Shaw Parade.

Those who prefer a takeaway, they're on GrabFood and ShopeeFood.

And if you're not rolling out of the place after lunch, there's always the famous Wong Mei Kee roast pork, literally down the road from this eatery.

Maybe a second round of crunchy, juicy roast pork?

Teji Chicken Rice, GL-03 & GL-04, Ground Floor, Shaw Parade, No. 152, Changkat Thambi Dollah, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily: 10am to 9pm. Tel: +6018-2313393. Facebook: @Tejipremiumfood

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

