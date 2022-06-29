Enjoy this lighter 'mee Jawa' with a tomato and prawns based broth which is a nod to the stall owner's Pantai Remis roots. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — I've not ventured to Taman Megah for quite some time and it's changed tremendously.

Parking is still chaotic and traffic is not the best there. In fact, there's also a change in traffic direction that has led to much confusion on how to even drive around the place.

But if you're brave enough to visit, you will be rewarded with a lighter but tasty mee Jawa (RM7.50 for a small portion) at Restoran Megah Good Luck. It's a nod to the stall owner's Pantai Remis roots.

I like how the broth is not too thick and has a distinct tomato taste laced with prawns. Just add a squeeze of calamansi lime for a tangy taste. Here, you will also find a few pieces of small sotong as the topping. These add a nice sweetness to the noodles and they're not rubbery in texture.

You can also score a lighter, non-spicy rendition of Penang prawn mee here.

You also get fluffy diced potatoes mingling with bean sprouts and sliced fried beancurd. Slurp down the noodles with the tasty sauce. There's also a fritter to dip with the sauce.

Started about two years ago, the stall also serves Penang prawn mee. Unlike those rich broths, this one is lighter and not spicy. It's still tasty with the pork and prawn broth but not as robust as other places. They do give you a spicy chilli sauce on the side, if you wish to amp up the flavours.

Enjoy the noodles with lean pork slices, small prawns and fried shallots. A small portion of prawn mee is RM7.50 while the big portion is priced at RM8.50.

Look for this stall towards the back of the eatery that is run by a Pantai Remis native.

It's best to visit early here as the food tends to run out just before closing. In fact, my takeaway didn't even have vegetables as they had run out.

There's also a huge variety of food served here from Robert's char kway teow and the famous roast pork curry noodles. The restaurant is also listed on food delivery apps like Grab and Foodpanda, where you can order the mee Jawa and prawn mee as well.

Penang Prawn Mee and Pantai Remis Mee Jawa stall, Restoran Megah Good Luck, 1, Jalan SS24/11, Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 12pm. Closed on Monday.