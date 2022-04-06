Phase four takeaway: Check out Pandan Indah's NineS MaCao Chicken Rice for chicken rice using free range chicken

The signature MaCao chicken rice pairs supple poached free range chicken with a fragrant rice, thick chilli sauce, ginger sauce and soy sauce. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 -- This chicken rice stall in Pandan Indah may only be two months old but it's winning customers with its well executed chicken rice.

I had discovered this stall via a friend's recommendation. She had tried the chicken rice as part of her apartment's group buy.

The stall is manned by a young couple. The story behind their chicken rice is that they picked up the recipe from a Hong Kong chef. After one month of R&D, they opened this stall.

The highlight is their signature MaCao chicken rice, which uses free range chicken that is fed with horse grass or "ma cao" and corn. That special diet produces chickens that are tastier. Since they are free range, the chickens are leaner compared to those reared in confined spaces.

The chicken is prepared well so that it still retains a supple texture even though it's leaner. The bright yellow chicken skin has a crunchy texture too.

It's not only the chicken which is good but they also nail all the elements of the dish well. Their chicken rice is fragrant with a distinct flavour of lemongrass and ginger which will have you asking for seconds.

Even the chilli sauce is thick and lovely with tangy notes. This complements the soy sauce and sesame oil dressing for the chicken and ground ginger paste.

Here, the chicken is served with cucumbers and a refreshing carrot and radish pickle. This could be a nod towards their other dish which is Vietnamese.

For something different, try the Vietnamese fried chicken served with fragrant rice and their own version of chilli sauce.

A single portion of the chicken rice is RM9.90. You can also order the whole chicken set for RM98 or half chicken set for RM59.

The whole chicken set is served with five portions of rice, their chilli sauce, soy sauce and ginger sauce. The half portion of chicken is accompanied with two portions of rice.

The other offering is Vietnamese fried chicken rice (RM10.90). Using a whole chicken leg, you get a flavourful piece of fried chicken with lemongrass notes.

It is served with fragrant rice and their own made chilli sauce. I felt the fried chicken was a bit dry even though the flavours are nice. What saves the chicken and makes it yummy is their homemade chilli sauce. It tastes like a cross between Thai chilli sauce and plum sauce.

If you want additional protein, there's their soy braised MaCao egg for RM1.50. The yolk for the braised egg is creamier than your normal eggs.

However, if I have a choice, I'll go for the handmade chicken paste with soup for RM5. It's not listed in their WhatsApp catalog but I spotted it when I went to take away my food.

They use minced chicken whipped into a paste to create quenelles, similar to how fish paste is made. It has a homestyle air that you will find comforting.

You can order sides such as a comforting handmade chicken paste with soup or a braised egg (left). Their takeaway containers with separate compartments are ideal for a meal at the office (right).

This is paired with a sweet tasting chicken broth. Don't expect the texture to be super bouncy but they still have a bit of bite. Expect to pay RM5 for six pieces. It's RM8 for 12 pieces.

Should you prefer delivery, you can contact them and they can arrange for delivery with a third party provided you pay for the charges.

There's a catalog on their WhatsApp to easily order what you want. The eatery is also listed on Food Panda.

NineS MaCao Chicken Rice, Kafe Cahaya Bulan (formerly known as Caeley Eatery Cafe), 26 & 28, Jalan Pandan Indah 1/18, Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 10am to 4pm. Closed on Tuesday. You can WhatsApp them at +6014-9696803 to order delivery. Facebook: @9smacaochickenrice