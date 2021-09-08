Phase One takeaway: Hit up Cheras Taman Maluri's Restoran Hou Kai Fong for smooth poached chicken rice, fish noodles and pork noodles

The highlight at this coffee shop is Peel Road Wei Kee Chicken Rice where they serve juicy, smooth poached chicken. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — It's not often you find a coffee shop that serves a few good items under one roof. This definitely makes takeaways easier too if you have a family with varied tastes.

At Hou Kai Fong, there are many choices from chee cheong fun, fried dough fritters, char kway teow, chap fan, cut fruits and pan mee, but I'll just focus on the chicken rice, fish noodles and pork noodles.

Apparently the chee cheong fun stall has a following too for his curry version as it's been trading for more than 40 years. The uncle used to operate a mobile stall but moved in here because of the pandemic.

You can't miss the Peel Road Wei Kee Chicken Rice stall (https://www.facebook.com/Wei-Kee-Chicken-Rice-Peel-Road-啤律维记鸡饭-444681452250683) when you walk into the shop. If you go early in the morning, there's rows of poached chicken and roasted chicken hanging at the stall. You can also get char siu and siew yoke here too.

The 'char siu' is tender but salty rather than sweet tasting.

Their 'siew yoke' was nice with crunchy skin.

Expect your takeaway food to be packed in brown oil paper, which I prefer to those bulky boxes. If you order the rice with your choice of meat, it tastes better when wrapped in the paper as the sauces mingle with the food.

The highlight here is the poached chicken (half portion for RM30). The meat is smooth and juicy that goes well with the blended ginger and spring onion paste they serve. Even the chicken breast meat is juicy and not dried out like at other places.

I also tried their roast chicken (RM6.50 for the chicken drumstick) which was good too. The meat has a nice firm bite and it tastes good just on its own that you only need a little of the sauce.

You can also add on portions of char siu or siew yoke for an additional RM20. While the pieces of BBQ meat are tender with a nice ratio of fat with the meat, their char siu tends to be salty rather than sweet tasting. You will fare better with their siew yoke that has a crunchy skin.

You can get also get clear soup noodles topped with pork belly slices and grouper fish head here.

The stall is open from 9am onwards to 3pm. Usually by 1pm or even 12pm, the food is sold out. If you want to get the parts you want, make sure you do your takeaway earlier. They close on Wednesdays. You can contact them at +6016-322 0525.

If you miss clear soup noodles laced with Shao Xing rice wine paired with smooth mi xian noodles , there's a stall that sells that here. There's a variety of toppings that range from bursting meatballs, fish paste, pork belly slices and pork meatballs. I prefer less processed items with my noodles so I am happy to see they offer two types of fish head pieces to accompany the noodles. You get a choice of grouper or song fish head pieces.

Usually a bowl of grouper fish head is RM16 but I added extra pork belly slices for RM2. The soup has a nice, light taste which goes well with the gelatinous grouper fish head pieces. I also love the smooth noodles that make it a comforting bowl especially if it's a rainy day.

If you wish to call this stall to place an order, their contact is +6012-296 1088. They are open from 7.30am to 2pm. It's closed every second Wednesday of the month.

The coffee shop also has a stall that serves really good pork noodles.

You can opt for the dry version of pork noodles tossed with dark soy sauce and the soup served on the side.

As my preference is always noodles, I was pretty happy to discover a good pork noodle stall here too. This version is served with a broth that is not too robust or light tasting. It does have a touch of MSG but not too much to give you an overwhelming thirst. I also enjoyed the fluffy pork mince patties paired with pork balls, pig's intestines and liver.

Each bowl of noodles is RM8. They also serve a dry version if you prefer. You can also get fish paste noodles here.

The stall is open from 7.30am till 2pm. They close every Wednesday and Sunday. You can contact them at +6012-926 3959.

Restoran Hou Kai Fong (Opposite HSBC), 91, Jalan Jejaka 2, Taman Maluri, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Facebook: @HouKaiFong