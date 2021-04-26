‘Selak Pintu’, the Banjar special delicacy only found during Ramadan

Seller Aris Padilah Jaffar poses with a traditional Banjar kuih named ‘selak pintu’ (door latch) in Batu Pahat April 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, April 26 — A traditional Banjar kuih (cake) with the interesting name of ‘selak pintu’, (door latch), is a rare dessert that can only be found during Ramadan or special celebrations.

Seller Aris Padilah Jaffar said the sweet delicacy, which is also known as ‘pepudak’, scarcely sold by sellers despite having its own fans, due to the complicated process of making it.

However, the 45-year-old is continuing the tradition of selling the kuih with his wife Asmida Mohd, 36, at Sri Medan Ramadan Bazaar here, in an effort to introduce it to the younger generation.

“I have been selling pepudak for almost 10 years at Ramadan bazaar using the recipe passed down from my late grandmother, Kamsiah Arfan. Every day I sell around 500 pieces at the price of 80 cents per piece.

“In Banjar language, it is also called ‘sunduk lawang’ or in Malay Language ‘selak pintu’ (door latch) or ‘palang pintu’ (door bar) due to its elongated shape that looks like a house door latch during the old times,” he said to Bernama.

According to Aris, the ingredients simply consist of wheat flour, coconut milk, sugar, pandan leaves and a small amount of salt, but the difficult part is to make its ’shell’ or wrapper.

He said the making of the shell by using banana leaves, requires thoroughness starting from choosing the banana leaves to rolling, filling, and boiling the kuih.

He quipped only banana leaves from the nipah and kapas banana trees are suitable as the wrapper, to prevent bitterness when it is boiled.

“The leaves also need to be boiled before the batter is inserted, to avoid it from breaking up during the rolling. I will roll the boiled banana leaves with a special mould before the batter is filled in, then both ends of the kuih are tied up with rubber bands and cooked in boiling water until it floats,” he said.

Aris explained, pepudak used to be popular in several states such as in Perak in Selama, Bagan Dato, and Teluk Intan districts; Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Tanjung Karang) and Johor (Batu Pahat and Kluang) which were areas that used to be occupied by the Banjar people.

The kuih, he quipped, was also the Banjar’s favourite snack during tea time, but it is slowly forgotten as years passed.

“Demand for pepudak is now only during Ramadan and it is also ordered for events such as feasts and family day for Banjar communities,” said Aris who lives in Kampung Parit Haji Ahmad, Seri Medan.

To ensure it will not extinct, Aris had handed down the recipe and skills to make the dessert to his first-born Muhammad Nor Arfan Aris Padila, 14, who will help him in preparing pepudak every Ramadan.

However, he hopes one day there will be efforts from agencies such as Johor Heritage Foundation (YWJ) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to preserve the local heritage sweet delicacy. — Bernama