CMCO delivery: Kota Damansara's Kak Yin serves the most fragrant home-cooked Thai laksa

Take a whiff of Kak Yin's Thai laksa first and slowly savour the thick laksa broth with the noodles. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — You know you're in for a special lunch when you can smell the thick, creamy laksa broth the moment you open the plastic bag. That's how I felt when I was plating up Kak Yin's Thai laksa.

I had come across this Thai laksa when I spied a friend raving about it on his social media. As it's only available every Tuesday, I patiently waited for a week before trying. It was well worth the wait.

Kak Yin @ Super Yin (do check out the adorable superwoman comic character on her logo) has been perfecting her laksa recipe for one year since MCO started. She prepares the laksa in limited quantities as usually it is ordered by her regulars or through word of mouth.

Once you take a whiff of the laksa, you'll be drawn towards it. Kak Yin tells me she uses a lot of lemongrass to give it that aroma. Even the laksa broth has a thick, creamy consistency that will have you wishing there is more.

You will find chunks of sardine fish and fishballs inside the laksa. Kak Yin also explained she uses canned tuna to thicken the broth.

If you can get extra broth, eat it with the springy noodles.

Plate up a bowl of laksa with blanched yellow noodles, diced cucumbers, long beans, chopped red chillies and the laksa broth. There's two pieces of fried foo chuk to give you extra crunch and half a hard boiled egg for protein.

An order for the Thai laksa is RM15. As it's available only by pre-order, do book ahead since limited quantities are available.

In addition, Kak Yin also cooks up different dishes throughout the week. There's mee kari for Thursday, daging dendeng for Friday and roast chicken on Sunday.

Your food is packed in a plastic box with the laksa broth in a plastic bag.

You can get your food delivered to you via a third party delivery company or pick up the food from Kota Damansara.

Kak Yin @ Super Yin, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp Kak Yin at 012-3273100 to order food. Instagram: @kak_yin_super_yin/