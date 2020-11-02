CMCO food delivery: Try out these handcrafted noodles with interesting twists from Damansara Uptown's Bowls of Steel

'Laksa lemak' BOS will have you slurping down that fragrant broth. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 — With the pandemic, many F&B businesses have been in a limbo. For some, the uncertainties have put a brake on opening a new place.

However, some push on since everything is ready albeit with caution eg. opening with limited hours like brand-new noodle bar Bowls of Steel (BOS).

Located at Damansara Uptown, the noodle bar was scheduled to open on October 18 but with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced, they pivoted to takeaways and deliveries.

Available on the Beepit platform albeit limited days, you can easily order their noodles, rice bowls and side dishes. A few days ago, they announced dine-in with conditions, whereby one must book ahead to secure a table.

I had placed my order via Beepit and the food arrived faster than me trying to figure out how to change the address on the app.

Their four garlic 'mazemen' celebrates garlic in four ways with black garlic, pickled garlic, fried garlic and confit garlic (left). They also offer rice bowls like this crispy duck version with hard boiled egg and an oozy soft centre (right).

The menu is organised with their favourite dishes so I ordered everything on that list since I am new to their food.

A bonus was they offered free delivery for orders totalling RM80 and above. That amount was simple to achieve since I usually order my lunch and dinner in one shot to save costs.

The laksa lemak BOS (RM23) was lovely. The noodles are said to be made with traditional ramen principles. Don't expect bouncy strands. Instead you get al dente noodles with a slight resistance.

They pair well with the broth that has a lightness but doesn't compromise on the fragrance. You'll drink up every drop. Mix it with the soft centred hard boiled egg, crispy beancurd skin and vegetables that top your noodles.

For some crispy chicken action, try the BOS 'tori karaage' with their own made sauces.

I also liked their four garlic mazemen (RM22) that is built with garlic cooked in four different ways. You get black garlic, fried garlic, pickled garlic and confit garlic in one bowl. The result is a more mellow bowl of garlic that won't scare away potential dates.

They give you a sous vide egg on the side so gently crack the shell and tip it on top of the noodles. I accidentally cracked my yolk but it still tasted good as I mixed the egg to create a sauce with the toppings.

Everything is packed beautifully with labels so you know which items pair with the dishes.

If you prefer meatier choices, there are rice bowls like crispy duck and gochujang chicken with Korean flavours. I tried out the crispy duck for RM17. It resembles duck confit shredded and topped with hard boiled egg and crunchy pickled radish. You get a sauce to mix it with the rice so it's not too dry.

There is of course, BOS tori karaage (RM18) that came slightly crispy from delivery. What made the fried chicken interesting was the chilli sauce as it reminded me of the ones you get with your chicken rice. The mayonnaise sauce on the side is a little different and unlike the usual bottled versions as this one is not so sweet.

There are more items to explore from their dine-in menu so head there if you have the time. I spy tori paitan on their Instagram so it will be interesting to try their version and the other dishes.

I love how they are using disposable biodegradable wooden cutleries for their takeaway.

Bowls of Steel, 94A, Jalan SS21/62, Damansara Utama (Damansara Uptown), Petaling Jaya. Open for dine in, Thursday to Saturday 6pm to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 3pm. Delivery is only from Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm. Place your order via https://bowlsofsteel.beepit.com/ Instagram: @mybowlsofsteel