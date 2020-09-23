Is Restoran Michelin Stars Charsiew in PJ any good? Here's the verdict

Is the food served at Restoran Michelin Stars Charsiew worthy of the coveted accolade? – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — With a name that shouts the coveted Michelin stars every chef dreams of getting, this new place that sells char siew, wantan noodles and pork noodles has got many curious about it.

Malaysia may not have a Michelin guide but if they did, would this place deserve the much sought after accolade?

Opened on September 19, this is a family run business. According to a family member, Ms Kwan, the restaurant is an extension of the family's pork stall located at Seapark market, which uses locally sourced pigs only.

They decided to name the restaurant Michelin stars to create a marketing hype. Whether it tastes like a Michelin-worthy char siew, she tells us that she is not sure since she has not tasted one before.

The 'char siew' and 'siew yoke' noodles are generously loaded with meat at RM12 for a small portion (left). The eatery makes their own dumplings that are well stuffed with a filling of minced meat and prawns (right)

Your 'char siew wantan' noodles has tender 'char siew' with fried lard croutons for a satisfying meal (left). Plump 'wantans' stuffed with minced meat have a silky skin (right)

The eatery offers char siew and siew yoke (100 grams for RM12 of either) served with a choice of wantan noodles or rice (prices start from RM7.50 for a small portion).

There is also Hakka braised pork and mushroom chicken feet. They also make their own wantans (RM4 for five pieces) and dumplings or sui gao (RM6 for three pieces).

You can get a bowl of pork noodles starting from RM8.50 (with pork slices and minced pork) or RM10 for a fully loaded bowl filled with pork slices, minced pork, pig's liver and intestine.

On its own, the char siew has a not-too-sticky coating with charred edges. It is not overly sweet with fork tender meat marbled with fat.

You can order a side portion of their 'char siew' to fully relish the not overly sweet tasting meat (left). The 'char siew' has meat marbled with fat for a satisfying bite (rigfht)

The 'char siew' has meat marbled with fat for a satisfying bite (left). The 'wantan' noodles served here have a nice, springy texture as they use duck eggs (right)

Depending on which part you get — whether with the fat concentrated on one side — those pieces are more luscious. You are given a sauce on the side to dip the meat in, if you prefer more flavour and a touch of sweetness. For the siew yoke, it has a nice ratio of fat and meat with crispy skin, making it a satisfying bite.

The wantan noodles are al dente as they use duck eggs. The strands are nicely tossed with soy sauce and served with light crispy lard croutons. With your order of the char siew wantan mee (RM7.50 for small, RM9 for large) you get two plump wantans with silky skin. The dumplings are well stuffed with a mixture of pork and prawns but needed a little more crunch.

The pork noodles is served with a light broth and comes chock full of ingredients like tender pork slices, minced pork patty, pig's intestine and liver.

For the pork noodles, get the fully-loaded version or the works — pork slices, minced pork, pig's liver and intestine. The clear broth has a lighter pork taste which complemented the ingredients and noodles. Out of all the items in the bowl, I really enjoyed the fluffy texture of the minced pork patty and the tender sliced pork.

Look for the restaurant in the middle of various car workshops in the Sunwaymas commercial centre.

So what's the verdict? While the eatery may not win any coveted Michelin stars, they do have a good char siew that is not overly sweet served with springy noodles that you will come back for, especially if you live within the vicinity.

Restoran Michelin Stars Charsiew, 12-1, Jalan PJU 1/3D, Sunwaymas Commercial Centre, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 3pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Michelin-Stars-Char-Siew-120539959789727