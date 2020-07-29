French restaurant tops 2020 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards for fine dining

Gilles Goujon is the three-star chef of the Auberge du Vieux Puits restaurant in Fontjoncouse, France. ― AFP pic

PARIS, July 29 ― Three-Michelin-starred chef Gilles Goujon has won first place in TripAdvisor's 2020 Traveller's Choice Awards for fine dining establishements with his Auberge du Vieux Puits.

While French gastronomy is sometimes criticised for a certain incapacity to innovate, it seems it's still a favorite among TripAdvisor users. Other culinary hotspots are giving it a run for its money though. Argentina, for example, takes the bronze medal with Chila in Buenos Aires, and the Argentinian capital also has two other representatives in the list.

British cuisine is now a force to reckon with, as evinced by the UK's three restaurants in the top 25, including the legendary The Fat Duck helmed by British gastronomy's bad boy Heston Blumenthal.

Surprisingly, Italian gastronomy made a poor showing this year, topping out at 18th place.

The top 25 fine dining restaurants according to TripAdvisor:

1. Auberge du Vieux Puits, Fontjoncouse (France)

2. La Villa Blanche, Rospez (France)

3. Chila, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

4. The Black Swan, Olstead (United Kingdom)

5. Leo, Bogota (Colombia)

6. Aramburu, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

7. Restaurant La Maison d'à Côté, Montlivault (France)

8. 040 Restaurante, Santiago (Chile)

9. Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu (Japan)

10. The Fat Duck, Bray on Thames (United Kingdom)

11. 5, Stuttgart (Germany)

12. TRB Hutong, Pékin (China)

13. La Colombe, Constantia (South Africa)

14. L'Enclume, Cartmel (United Kingdom)

15. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu (Spain)

16. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

17. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte (Spain)

18. Ristorante Lido'84, Gardone Riviera (Italy)

19. Quintessenza, Trani (Italy)

20. Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890, Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi (Italy)

21. The Grove, Auckland Centre (New Zealand)

22. i Latina, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

23. Uri Buri, Acre (Israel)

24. The French Laundry, Yountville (California)

25. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun (Mexico) ― AFP-Relaxnews