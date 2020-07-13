Chilli crab gelato, anyone? You can get it at PJ's L'unico Gelateria

Get a taste of this unique chilli crab gelato at this PJ gelato shop — Pictures courtesy from L'unico Gelateria's Facebook page

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — We all love chilli crabs but will we love it in gelato form?

Newly opened L'unico Gelateria in Damansara Jaya has churned up this unique flavour which got all of us scratching our heads wondering what it will taste like.

According to L'unico, the gelato is apparently churned with their specially concocted recipe which includes sambal and fresh crab meat.

You don't really taste the crab but you definitely get the spiciness of the sambal in each spoonful as it lingers on your tongue.

The interesting part is the gelato shop which opened at the end of June is located next to a restaurant specialising in crabs.

You can literally have the best of both worlds; chilli crabs with the spicy dip and fluffy mantou followed by the same dish in a cool form next door.

The gelato shop also offers dipped hotpot like lok lok that is pork free. Just pick up the skewers and dip into a boiling pot of water to cook them.

Currently, there are about 25 flavours of gelato being offered. You have nasi lemak gelato that tastes like rich coconut milk, red bean mooncake and ricotta honeycomb.

You get around 25 different flavours of gelato including 'nasi lemak', chocolate mint, nutella and ricotta honeycomb

If you prefer something more "normal", there are flavours such as nutella, durian, chocolate mint and black sesame peanut butter.

The gelato is churned daily to keep it fresh and is said to be free from any artificial preservatives.

It could be the first time Malaysians are getting this wacky flavour but in Singapore, there are a few places serving the spicy treat.

This includes Michelin-starred Labyrinth that serves a refined version. Since it debuted back in 2014, Labyrinth has tweaked the dish many times.

In its first appearance, the chilli crab ice cream was served with deep fried soft shell crab, mantou crumbs, crab mousse and a dollop of caviar.

L'unico Gelateria, 21, Jalan SS22/11, Damansara Jaya, Petaling Jaya (Next to Fei Fei Crabs). Tel: 016-2962838. Open daily: 11am to 10pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lunico-Gelateria-果冻冰淇淋-109111137239072