RMCO food delivery: Get a taste of China from Bandar Utama's Staple Kitchen

Staple Kitchen serves their Old Beijing Zha Jiang Mian on a daily basis with their own-made noodles and an assortment of vegetables. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — I discovered Staple Kitchen's home styled eats from China via a friend.

Currently operating from a condominium in Bandar Utama, they offer an array of handmade goodies like zha jiang mian, noodles, dumplings (jiao zi), pancakes, rolls and buns on a daily basis. On certain days, there are various specials.

As they are a small batch operation, they usually cater to the condominium's residents. However, you can also order food from them and collect via delivery that you arrange at your own cost. Since everything is prepared fresh, it's best to order a day ahead.

Their zha jiang mian (RM10 for a portion) has the taste of home with their own-made bean sauce and handmade noodles.

This old Beijing style is different from others with the use of yellow soybean paste, which I prefer as it's not so salty. The sauce also has diced pork. You have thinly grated cucumber to give it a freshness while the soybeans give it a nice crunch. Toss it with the homemade egg noodles to enjoy a light lunch or dinner.

If you prefer, you can also purchase the handmade egg noodles on its own. It's RM2 per serving with a minimum order of 3 servings. It can be stored in the refrigerator for a day or in the freezer for longer.

Enjoy the springy strands coated with the sauce and vegetables.

Since I am a jiao zi or dumplings fan, I had to order that. The pork dumplings have three variations with chives, scallions or cabbage. You can buy 10 pieces frozen to store at home for RM8. Or just get them to boil or fry them for RM10 for 10 dumplings, if you're feeling lazy like me.

I totally enjoyed the plump, juicy dumplings with a simple vinegar and fresh ginger dip on the side; I almost finished 10 dumplings in one go after eating their zha jiang mian!

The dumplings stuffed with a choice of pork with cabbage, chives or scallions are gorgeous, plump and delicious. You can opt for boiled or fried dumplings in your order.

As they do various daily specials, I had ordered their rou bing or what they call meat pies for RM15. They're technically not pies but more like layered pancakes with just a hint of minced beef to give it a savoury taste. Usually sold as a street snack, these can be addictive especially after you warm them up on a pan at home.

On my list to order the next time is the daily special available on Saturdays which is the Chinese burger. You get a choice of braised pork, cumin lamb or cumin chicken stuffed into a fluffy mantou... sounds delicious.

They also do various pancakes. You have the plain ones known as lao bing or the scallion ones. There's one which I've not tried before known as fluffy layer pancakes which I'm incredibly curious about.

There are various specials like this popular street snack called meat pie that is more like a layered pancake with just a little meat to give it a savoury taste.

There are also various rolls like the twisted ones we usually eat with a savoury dish or plain mantou.

Staple Kitchen, Bandar Utama, PJ. For orders, WhatsApp 017-3133800 to get the menu and daily specials, and place your orders a day ahead. You can do self pick-up or arrange for delivery at your own cost.