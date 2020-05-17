Putu kacang hijau still an all-time favourite

Norhaini Mat Darus makes the traditional putu kacang hijau for Hari Raya every year. — Bernama pic

BALIK PULAU, May 17 — It is 2020 but traditional Malay delicacy putu kacang hijau (mung bean cookies) has stood the test of time, with many still craving for its sweet nutty taste especially during Hari Raya.

Putu kacang maker, Norhani Mat Darus, 51, said demand for these traditional cookies increases every year for Aidilfitri and is also one most sought after all year round.

“There are times when I have to refuse orders because the process to make them is not easy. I still use the traditional way which is by frying the mung beans using firewood,” said the mother of three, who usually makes about 70,000 pieces of putu kacang packed in 1,400 boxes during the festive season.

In an interview with Bernama, Norhani shared the tedious process of making putu kacang, this despite only two ingredients involved, namely mung beans and refined sugar.

She said the beans needed to be fried before ground into powder using a machine, while the sugar must be dry cooked thoroughly before the two ingredients are mixed together.

“A special skill is required during the stirring process. It took me five to six years to be able to produce a perfect mix. My mother with just a glance somehow knows when there is not enough sugar in it,” quipped Norhani who learnt the trade from her mother, Hamisah Bathir, 78, who founded the business.

She said the mix is then shaped and pressed with traditional design moulds and the finishing product must be dried under the sun to ensure the cookies do not crumble and can be stored for a long time.

According to Norhani, together with husband Ku Wan Ku Ahmad, 54, a retired soldier, they have been continuing her mother’s legacy the last ten years now.

She said orders dropped during the movement control order to only 30,000 pieces.

“However I do not want to receive more orders. Even though there are not as many orders for Raya like previous years, I am grateful because at least I get to rest this time, otherwise, on Raya eve I would still be busy making putu,” said Norhani who sells the cookies at RM10 for 50 pieces. — Bernama